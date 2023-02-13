Emirates plane flies through sky of heart-shaped balloons in Valentine's Day video

Love is, quite literally, in the air in Emirates’s newest campaign, released on social media on Monday ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Dubai carrier has once again teamed up with digital artist Mostafa Eldiasty, known as 100.Pixels on Instagram, to create a fun video involving one of its aircraft.

The clip, which has been widely shared across social media, shows an Emirates passenger looking out the window on their flight and seeing another aircraft flying through a sky of floating heart-shaped balloons over snowy mountains.

“The skies are filled with our love of flying,” the caption reads. “Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at Emirates.”

The video is the latest clip by Eldiasty that has gone viral as part of a series created for the airline. In December, the artist transformed an Emirates A380 into Santa’s sleigh, pulled along by reindeer and taking off from the runway at Dubai International Airport.

The clip received close to two million likes, and more than 18,000 comments on Instagram.

In November, he transformed an aircraft into a playful bird in another clip that went viral, which was shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Speaking to The National at the time, Eldiasty said: “The idea came after I was contacted by Emirates’s marketing team to create something visually interesting for their A380. I did the work on the project myself and it came out really well.”

Eldiasty has spent the past six years working with brands to create content that is “out of the box”. He has made a number of other videos that put an unexpected spin on classic Dubai sites.

In one of his other videos, a helicopter descends to land at the Museum of the Future, which opens up like a giant spaceship. To mark the opening of the museum, he produced a video that shows the building blanketed in a giant UAE flag, which is lifted off by a helicopter to reveal the structure below.

“In the past two years social media has become very powerful, but I could never imagine that my work would reach this far,” he said. “I am very thankful and definitely proud of myself.”