Everything we know about the new Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris will be home to the world’s second Avengers Campus, a theme park dedicated to recruiting and training the next generation of Marvel superheroes.

To be launched as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, the Marvel Cinematic Universe–themed park will open on July 20, a full year after the first Avengers Campus was inaugurated in Disneyland in California.

The announcement for the opening of the new campus was made by none other than Tony Stark himself. In a short CGI clip published on the official YouTube channel of Disneyland Paris, Stark is seen in his Iron Man suit, broadcasting a message through his AI assistant Friday.

“I know we’re going to interrupt a lot of cat videos, but this is important,” he says in the clip.

“After all we’ve been through, I realise that the world needs more heroes, and guess what? I’m working on a campus for training the next generation of heroes right here, in Paris I mean. Let’s face it, I can’t be everywhere at once.”

The Marvel Avengers Campus will be located in Walt Disney Studios Park, the second of two themed parks in Disneyland Paris. It will feature surprise live-action stunts and heroic encounters with superheroes such as Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor and Loki as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sam Wilson as Captain America, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Okoye and the Dora Milaje from Wakanda will also make their first appearance at Disneyland Paris. The park will also house rides as well as themed restaurants and boutique stores.

The campus interweaves with the plot of Marvel films — albeit in an oblique way. Events on the campus take place in a timeline of the multiverse different from the main one seen in the films. This means the campus is set after The Blip, when victims of Thanos’s cataclysmic snap were resurrected after the Avengers defeated the alien warlord.

“We’re post-The Blip,” said Beth Clapperton, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris. “So, we’ve come back.”

The films, however, will not be a subject of discussion at the campus. In fact, while you’re there, Clapperton said it’s better to forget them and just immerse yourself in a world inhabited by web-slingers and Asgardian gods.

“We’re never going to talk about Marvel or the films on the campus because you’re in the campus and those people are real. There's going to be a lot of action, a lot of activation. And that's what we know that our recruits want when they come into the campus. They want to feel part of what the Avengers and that superhero world can offer," she said.

What to expect

Entering Avengers Campus, guests will become recruits and train alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel in a new dedicated Training Centre.

Okoye from Wakanda will make her first appearance at Disneyland Paris

New recruits of all ages will be able to encounter heroes throughout their visit. They will get the chance to train with Black Panther’s loyal protectors, the Dora Milaje, and learn from the warriors of Wakanda on what it’s like to be a member of the elite royal guard.

Also, a sleek new high-tech Avengers vehicle will roam the Campus throughout the day, dispatching the heroes in style. Meanwhile, up on the QuinPad, the gleaming Quinjet will also be the focal point of special missions.

Saving the world can also be fun as recruits will have a chance to try on their best dance moves during an interactive dance-off with Star-Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a Disneyland Paris exclusive, Stark’s Friday will welcome recruits to the campus, monitor it for threats and signal the arrivals and departures of Avengers.

The rides on campus

The Avengers Campus features two action-themed attractions, including the first Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. The high-octane roller coaster will have recruits team up with Captain Marvel and Iron Man, who will sport a brand-new Mark 80 armour exclusively designed for his missions at Avengers Campus.

Recruits will embark and fly up through space in a vehicle that Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure the yet-to-be-revealed threat away from Earth.

Guests experience Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, on the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. Photo: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Spider-Man Web Adventure, meanwhile, is an attraction where recruits will be given web-slinging superpowers.

Through specially designed, innovative technology that recognises body movements and gestures, recruits will reach out their hands and sling webs from their wrists, just like Spider-Man. The mission is to team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots — Peter Parker’s robot sidekicks — before they wreak havoc on the campus.

Food options

You’ll notice a few familiar names when it’s time to take a break from the heroics and grab a bite.

Pym Kitchen is an innovation science lab where the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and the Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies applies this science to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet.

Recruits will be able to savour items at unusual scales, including gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, vegetables, cakes and the tiniest, cutest versions of the food for those who wish to try everything.

Just as Ant-Man and the Wasp use 'Pym Particles' to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Kitchen applies this to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet

Stark Factory is a quick-service restaurant where recruits refuelling will get to enjoy a cooking show experience with home-made pizzas fresh from the pizzaiolos’ oven, including vegetarian options, salads and a choice of fresh pasta.

Meanwhile, the Web — Worldwide Eating Brigade — food truck will be run by the Web workshop's inventors and serve a variety of Asian noodles and coconut balls. The Fan-tastic Food Truck, a favourite of Tony Stark’s, will be parked nearby, serving New York-style hot dogs.

Avengers Campus will also be home to the Super Diner, a small traditional American restaurant serving Reuben sandwiches — a signature North American recipe made with corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, and a savoury dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread.

What's next?

A forthcoming MCU-theme park is currently being developed at Disneyland Hong Kong, which will replace a portion of the Tomorrowland segment of the park. Clapperton said she hopes to see the parks expand along with the MCU.

“I would love the Avengers Campus to grow as the Marvel Universe grows, you know, as we understand more and more about the different people that could be in the Avengers,” she said.

“The campus is on a different thread of the multiverse. And as we can see, the multiverse is opening up many different portals."