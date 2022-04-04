Where do people want to travel to this Eid? US, Italy and Egypt rank as top destinations

Ramadan has begun and travellers are starting to make plans for the coming Eid holiday.

Predicted to fall on May 1 to 5 in the UAE, the possible five-day holiday is always a popular time for those thinking of booking a getaway.

This year, the US is the destination finding favour with most travellers from across the Middle East and Africa, according to the latest data from digital travel marketing company Sojern.

It’s the second year running that the US has topped wish lists over Eid. The share of flight bookings this year is higher than last, with more than 22 per cent of travellers set to fly stateside compared with less than 18 per cent in 2021.

Italy is the second-most popular destination for those travelling from the Middle East and Africa this Eid

This could be linked to a collective growing of confidence in travelling farther afield, as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, suggests Sojern.

Italy is the second-most popular destination for travellers from the Middle East and Africa, accounting for more than 10 per cent of flights booked. Egypt ranks in third place, with 8.7 per cent of bookings from across the region.

The top destinations for travel this Eid

US Italy Egypt India UK France Turkey Germany Philippines Morocco

April 28 is the busiest day for travel

Photo: Dubai Airports

In terms of when people plan to travel, the most popular days for flying internationally this Eid are the four days leading up to the celebration.

April 28 is most popular for flight bookings, with 13 per cent of travellers reserved to fly on this date.

The Friday before Eid is the second-busiest day for flights, with 12 per cent of people booked to travel on April 29, closely followed by Sunday, May 1.

April 30 — a Saturday — is the fourth-most popular date for international travel from the Middle East and Africa.