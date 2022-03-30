Nine UAE Ramadan staycation deals: from an Abu Dhabi island to a Fujairah retreat

Ramadan is right around the corner and with that comes shorter working hours and a renewed focus on spending quality time with loved ones.

Grab your friend and family and escape the hustle and bustle of the city or simply go explore what else the UAE has to offer with one of these top staycation deals.

From indulging in a bonfire-lit suhoor in Sharjah to enjoying the coast and mountain views in Fujairah, here are nine Ramadan stays to consider booking in April.

1. Rixos Bab Al Bahr — Ras Al Khaimah

Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah has special discounts on family stays this Ramadan. Book a minimum of two nights at the resort on Marjan Island and you'll get a 15 per cent discount on regular rates for family suites. Guests can also enjoy iftar in the resort’s all-day dining restaurant or at Turkish restaurant Lalezar, and suhoor is included for all in-house guests.

Guided sunset yoga classes and Pilates will run throughout the holy month to help guests ensure they remain active during their stay and there are discounted rates on traditional hammam and massage services.

If you’re not fasting, you can still avail of the discounted room rates and it’s business as usual at the hotel where there's also a packed entertainment schedule for little ones at Rixy Kids’ Club.

Ramadan stays from Dh3,700 in a family suite sleeping two adults and two children for two nights, all-inclusive, excluding taxes; Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah; rixos.com

2. Emirates Palace — Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi is open for staycations this holy month. Photo: Artur Aldyrkhanov / Unsplash

For a Ramadan to remember, consider a stay at the ultra-luxury Emirates Palace. Nestled opposite Abu Dhabi’s corniche, the palatial property is offering discounted room rates on stays during the holy month. Guests can get 20 per cent off rooms, and a 25 per cent discount when booking more than one room, ideal for larger families. There’s also complimentary iftar for two, and your choice of in-room suhoor or breakfast.

Early check-in and late check-out will guarantee your stay is a relaxed affair and children under 12 dine at the hotel outlets at no extra cost. You’ll also get a gift on departure as a memento of your Ramadan stay.

From Dh1,675 per night, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; mandarinoriental.com

3. Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort — Fujairah

Enjoy one of the largest pools in Fujairah at Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Randi Sokoloff / The National

Delve into the spirit of relaxation at the Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah’s Hajar mountains. With beautiful sea views and fresh mountain air, it’s the ideal place to reconnect with friends and family.

All guests get access to the hotel’s private beach and one of the largest swimming pools in the emirate as well as non-motorised water sports and beach activities. Children under 12 can stay free of charge and will also have access to the hotel's club for youngsters.

As the sun sets, enjoy iftar at Views, where a buffet-style dining experience is served accompanied by panoramic vistas of the surrounding mountains.

From Dh583 (weekdays), and Dh808 (weekends), excluding taxes. Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Dibba Road, Fujairah; Marriott.com

4. Al Raha Beach Hotel — Abu Dhabi

Soak up the sunshine at Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach Hotel with a relaxing Ramadan staycation. Book a spacious room or ensure privacy in one of the hotel’s well-equipped villas. As well as having direct access to the resort’s pristine shoreline, guests checking in during the holy month will get 25 per cent off on food and beverages at the hotel’s restaurants.

Enjoy suhoor at the Saraya Tent and indulge in a lavish Iftar buffet at Sevilla. The newly renovated La Piscine restaurant and bar is the ultimate poolside spot if you want to take a dip and dine, and little ones can enjoy the hotel's outdoor play area, cinema and children's pool.

From Dh350 per room per night, excluding taxes; Al Raha Beach Hotel, Channel Street, Abu Dhabi; danathotels.com

5. Rove City Walk — Dubai

The music-centric Rove City Walk is handing out complimentary iftars to guests this Ramadan.

Within walking distance of the Coca-Cola Arena and all the shops, restaurants and cafes that this area has to offer, Rove City Walk is a good choice for a staycation this Ramadan if you want to be in the heart of Dubai.

The musical-themed hotel is also offering special room rates and each stay will include a complimentary iftar at The Daily restaurant. Even better, for every iftar consumed, you'll get a complimentary voucher valid for another iftar meal at any of Rove's The Daily restaurants, allowing you to share the love with family, friends or someone in need.

Ramadan staycation offers are available across all Rove Hotels, but rates vary depending on date and location.

From Dh542 per night, excluding taxes. Rove City Walk, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Dubai; rovehotels.com

6. Mysk Moon Retreat — Sharjah

Take some time out this Ramadan to escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a trip to Mysk Moon Retreat amid the sand dunes of Sharjah's Mleiha.

While it's not a staycation of the traditional kind, the tented resort is offering guests access to private dome tents as a place to relax between enjoying a tasty iftar and a suhoor spread.

Late check-in during Ramadan starts at 5pm so that you don’t have too long to wait until breaking your fast. Feast on barbecue delights and then retreat to your tent where an outdoor terrace is a nice spot to sit and take in the night sky and a private plunge pool is a good place to cool off. Afterwards, enjoy suhoor at the communal bonfire area before heading back home.

From Dh999 per person, excluding taxes. Al Shuwaib-Umm Al Quwain Rd, Sharjah; mysk.com

7. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island — Abu Dhabi

Check in to Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi for an all-inclusive stay overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Book at least two nights to get special Ramadan room rates that come with a complimentary spa treatment at Spa Escape.

There’s also a private shoreline, several swimming pools, water sports and a wealth of restaurants to choose from, including iftar at all-day dining restaurant Turquoise. Mermaid restaurant will also be serving daily iftar and in-house guests can indulge here for a Dh50 supplement, which is worth it for the beautiful views over Saadiyat Island. Late-night suhoor is also on the menu.

Dh1,500 per room, per night, all inclusive, minimum 2-night stay; Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; Book through reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com; rixos.com

8. Dubai Edition — Dubai

Enjoy a Ramadan staycation at The Dubai Edition. Photo: Marriott

Having opened in November, The Dubai Edition is offering guests a special staycation rate this Ramadan that includes suhoor and iftar during each stay. Check into the Ian Schrager-designed boutique hotel where you’ll have awesome views of Burj Khalifa and be in the vicinity of The Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera.

When the sun sets, get ready to enjoy a delicious iftar menu from the hotel’s upscale Italian restaurant Duomo where you’ll feast under an ever-changing artistic display cast on to vaulted cathedral ceilings. Later relax in your spacious room or suite and enjoy an intimate suhoor from the hotel’s in-room dining menu.

Dh1,999 per night per couple, excluding taxes. Dubai Edition, Fountain Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai; marriott.com

9. The Chedi Al Bait - Sharjah

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah is offering a Ramadan staycation inclusive of suhoor or breakfast, and optional iftar. Photo: GHM Hotels

Escape to Sharjah for a peaceful Ramadan stay in one of the emirate's most upscale resorts. The Chedi Al Bait offers a quiet locale away from the bustle of the emirate where traditionally crafted, spacious rooms boast local Emirati designs.

Indulge in a twilight iftar at The Library, where a buffet-style spread features several Arabian dishes. The spa here spans 500 square metres and is the ideal place to unwind, with a plethora of treatments to choose from.

From Dh750 per room including breakfast or suhoor, or from Dh1,148 including breakfast or suhoor and iftar, Chedi Al Bait, Corniche Street, Sharjah; ghmhotels.com

