Emirates to resume flights to London Gatwick in December

Direct daily flights from Dubai to London Gatwick will resume in December, restoring operations between the airline and a total of six UK airports.

Daily flights will be operated by an Emirates B777 aircraft, offering First, Business and Economy class services. Flights will leave Dubai International Airport at 7.40am, arriving at London Gatwick at 11.40am. Return flights will leave Gatwick at 1.35pm, arriving in Dubai at 12.40am the following day.

The resumed service takes the Dubai airline's UK services back up to six destinations, its second gateway in the British capital.

The airline is currently operating routes between London Heathrow with six daily flights, two daily flights to Manchester in the north west of England, 10 weekly flights to Birmingham in the Midlands, four weekly services to Newcastle in the north east of England and daily flights to Glasgow, Scotland.

An Emirates B777-300ER aircraft pictured at Brussels Airport. Photo: Emirates

By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, Emirates has said.

"We're very pleased to resume Emirates flights to and from London Gatwick, offering more ways for people and businesses to connect with our ever growing global network," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' commercial officer.

"With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we've seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead, be it for business, a winter sun escape or to visit family and friends. Gatwick has long been a valued partner for Emirates and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard an Emirates flight soon."

The news comes after the UK announced plans to accept vaccination certificates from 55 countries including the UAE from Monday, October 4, meaning vaccinated travellers arriving in the country no longer need to self-isolate.

Stephen King, head of airline relations at Gatwick Airport, said: "We are delighted to welcome Emirates back to Gatwick in December. Emirates has been a hugely popular airline for Gatwick passengers and it's fantastic that we are once again able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to connect with Dubai and beyond."

Emirates announced that it was to resume its Newcastle route in October back in August, with flights starting from around Dh2,400.

Return flights to Gatwick currently start at Dh2,305.