Glamping eco-resort Collective Trojena to open in Saudi Arabia’s Neom

Saudi Arabia’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/01/19/new-video-shows-progress-on-the-line-mega-project-in-saudi-arabia/">Neom</a> is unfolding at rapid pace, with a host of new developments and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/10/07/trojena-inside-saudi-arabias-snow-topped-mountain-tourist-destination/">projects unfolding</a> at the world's first cognitive, smart city. And in the city’s Trojena — <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/10/07/trojena-inside-saudi-arabias-snow-topped-mountain-tourist-destination/" target="_blank">Neom’s snowcapped mountain district</a> — the first glamping eco-retreat has been announced. Collective Trojena will welcome guests for nature-laden stays from 2026. Managed by Collective Retreats, a US outdoor experiential hospitality company, the new ultra-sustainable property will offer travellers access to Trojena’s outdoor beauty at its mountain location only 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba. It will have 60 open-air guest rooms as well as innovative meeting spaces, dramatic water features, communal campfires and culinary experiences. Collective Trojena will also have direct access to the development’s year-round outdoor activities, which will include skiing and snowboarding, high-altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking and water sports. Guests staying at the retreat will be able to take part in a host of culturally themed events centred on film, art, music and food. "We founded Collective Retreats with the singular goal of changing the way people travel," said Collective Retreats chief executive Peter Mack. "We want travellers to see the world with renewed curiosity and a greater appreciation for conservation of the extraordinary natural beauty that surrounds us." "Trojena provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined. In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it's possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences." The new resort in Saudi Arabia is the brand’s first foray in the Middle East, joining nature-centric Collective Retreats in Colorado, Texas and New York. Set within Neom, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/10/07/trojena-inside-saudi-arabias-snow-topped-mountain-tourist-destination/" target="_blank">Trojena</a> is championing sustainability by powering the mountain destination with a combination of solar and wind energy, while developing technology in water desalination and brine processing to achieve zero waste. Philip Gullett, executive director at Trojena, said: “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the Neom project.” Last month, plans for a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2023/01/24/futuristic-yotel-hotel-first-to-open-at-neoms-oxagon-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank"> futuristic Yotel hotel</a> with space-saving smart beds and the brand's signature robot concierge were announced for Neom’s Oxagon district. A luxury hotel, The Chedi Trojena, is also headed to Neom.