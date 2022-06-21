Newly renovated Sheraton hotel opens on Jeddah corniche

Sheraton Jeddah Hotel has reopened after an extensive upgrade.

The property's new look reflects Sheraton’s efforts to elevate the guest experience at its hotels around the world, creating an environment that allows them to work, meet and relax with ease.

Located on the north corniche, a 10-minute walk from Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Sheraton Jeddah Hotel has been a feature of the city’s waterfront for more than 30 years.

It now offers 172 redesigned rooms and suites, which are filled with natural light and fitted with tools to increase productivity, including a height-adjustable worktable with integrated power and charging stations, upgraded internet connectivity and 55-inch TVs with built-in Chromecast and live streaming.

Offering views of the Red Sea, rooms are decorated in light woods and feature Sheraton Sleep Experience beds.

An upgraded suite in the Sheraton Jeddah Hotel. Photo: Sheraton

Designed to foster a sense of community, the hotel’s new lobby consists of an open space that is home to the brand’s signature community tables, tech-enabled studios and workspaces. Serving international and local food throughout the day, Thrive Cafe acts as the anchor of the space.

Additional facilities include three dining venues, an outdoor swimming pool, Sheraton Fitness Centres for men and women, tennis and squash courts, five meeting rooms and a ballroom with private access.

“We are delighted to introduce Sheraton’s new design vision in Saudi Arabia and look forward to welcoming guests to discover the modernised look,” said Ahmed Hozaien, area vice president, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, Marriott International.

“Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has a long-standing history in this market, and we are proud to build on this legacy, showcasing the brand’s contemporary updates as part of its global transformation.

"The reimagining of Sheraton Jeddah Hotel reinforces our commitment to offering premium accommodation for leisure and business travellers who are seeking an elevated experience, while enjoying all the familiar comforts of the Sheraton brand."

