Dubai's family-friendly attractions highlighted in new digital destination guides

From meeting Modesh to interacting with thousands of butterflies, the many child-friendly activities on offer in Dubai are being highlighted in two new digital guides.

The guides form part of latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which was launched in December and explores the many exceptional experiences available in the city, even during the hottest months of the year. The new campaign will run until the end of August, shining a spotlight on the various leisure, dining and adventure activities specifically available to families.

The first guide features a list of 115 indoor destinations that families can visit, spread across malls, theme parks, beaches and esplanades. With experiences ranging from eating breakfast with penguins to riding on giant roller coasters and painting up a storm in art cafes, there is something for children of all ages.

The first guide features a list of 115 indoor destinations, including IMG Worlds of Adventure. Photo: IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Modesh World, Dubai Butterfly Garden, Dubai Indoor Kartdrome, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and Dubai Dolphinarium are among the attractions featured.

The second guide focuses on summer camps, presenting about 40 examples that will allow youngsters to challenge themselves, forge new friendships and pick up new skills.

The release of the guides coincides with the start of the school holidays and Dubai Summer Surprises. They are available in English and Arabic, and can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms, including its website and Instagram account.

“The latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign invites local and global audiences to explore the unique destinations, hidden gems and exciting activities that make the emirate one of the world’s most popular destinations,” said Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

“We are releasing a series of interactive guides designed to help people learn more about Dubai’s top-rated experiences during the summer. The campaign is being implemented by Brand Dubai in co-operation with other government entities, industry stakeholders from both the public and private sector and the creative media community. We seek to tap the power of collaborative storytelling to further raise Dubai’s profile as the world’s best place to live and visit.”

The #DubaiDestinations campaign will evolve with the release of additional guides that focus on weekend activities, seaside dining options and other businesses running exciting programmes over the summer.

