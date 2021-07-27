Jordan's As-Salt joins India's Dholavira and Ivory Coast's mosques on Unesco list

Jordan's ancient agricultural town of As-Salt has joined India's Dholavira archeological site in Gujarat and Iran's Hawraman and Uramanat landscapes to be inscribed into Unesco's World Heritage List.

Announced on Tuesday during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee, which is being held online and chaired from Fuzhou, China, the inscription of sites continues until Wednesday.

Also named on the list were the Jomon Prehistoric Sites in northern Japan, the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape in Romania, which has been added to the Danger List, and Sudanese style mosques in northern Ivory Coast. Nice, the Winter Resort town of the Rivera, in France and Sitio Roberto Burle Marx in Brazil have also been added.

Historical As-Salt

Located north-west of Amman, Jordan, As-Salt has attracted settlers since the Iron Age, and is most distinctive for its architecture.

Between 1860 and 1925, the city, at the time ruled by the Ottoman Empire, witnessed the development of an architectural movement, the result of work by a "stone master" who had moved from nearby Nablus.

“The outstanding universal value of this Arab Eclectic Movement in the history of art and architecture lies on As-Salt's recognisable character,” says Unesco’s website.

The UN body states the city is “relatively unique within its geopolitical and cultural context”, not just because of its buildings but also “in its ability to transmit the significance of peaceful coexistence – Muslim and Christian communities living together to present – in the flourishing of socio-economic relations and cultural footprints”.

Ancient Dholavira

The ancient city of Dholavira in the state of Gujarat is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the third to mid-second millennium BC, Unesco states.

The site, which contains ruins of an ancient Indus Valley Civilisation or Harappan city, is the second Indian site to be inscribed so far.

"Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures," Unesco says on its website, also noting the art associated with the city.

"Artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site. In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity."

Other sites selected

Two of Iran's landscapes, Hawraman and Uramanat, in the Kurdistan province, have also made it to the list, along with the Jomon Prehistoric Sites in northern Japan, and the Sudanese-style mosques of Ivory Coast. Nice, the Winter Resort town of the Rivera, in France and Sitio Roberto Burle Marx in Brazil have also been added.

Meanwhile, the Rosia Montana Mining Landscape in Romania, which is composed of sixteen villages, has been inscribed but also added to the Danger List. Rich in minerals, the area has been exploited since the Roman times.

The World Heritage Committee's two-week session is assessing the condition and management of more than 1,100 existing sites, and accepting nominations from countries for new World Heritage Sites.

This year, 39 nominations proposed in 2020 and 2021 are being examined, split between cultural, natural and mixed sites.





