Philippines travel guide: what you need to know as the country lifts Covid-19 travel ban

A Covid-related restriction on travel from the UAE, Oman, India, Sri Lanka and six other countries to the Philippines will be lifted on Monday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the lifting of the ban, with the condition that travellers arriving in the Philippines from these destinations must spend two weeks in managed quarantine.

The travel ban to the Philippines was first introduced in April in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The UAE has been on the list since May 15.

From Monday, the Philippines will also adopt a new traffic light system set to replace the blanket travel ban on some destinations.

If you're thinking of travelling to the Philippines soon, here's a handy guide with the key information you’ll need to know before you go.

Who can travel?

Currently, only some travellers can fly to the Philippines according to the country's Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

People allowed to enter the country include Filipino citizens, foreign spouses, and parents or children of Filipino citizens with valid visas.

Foreign nationals with valid and existing visas, or with entry exemption documents, and diplomats are also allowed to travel to the Philippines.

Is the Philippines open for tourists?

A deserted beach in the Philippines. The country is not yet open for tourism. EPA

No, the Philippines is not yet open for tourism and entry for foreign tourists remains suspended. No visa on arrival services are operational at this time.

What do I need to do before travelling to the Philippines?

International travellers and returning Filipinos who wish to enter the Philippines are required to register their details via the One Health Pass portal. After registration, a QR code will be issued to travellers and must be presented upon arrival in the country. A form is needed for each individual travelling, including children.

Before arriving in the country, travellers should also download the Traze app and there is a mandatory face shield policy in place for those on flights to or from the country, so passengers must ensure they wear this at all times during their journey.

What PCR tests do I need to take?

Children queue for free coronavirus swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

Before flying to the Philippines, travellers need to submit a negative PCR test result that should be taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Upon arrival, there will be further testing so travellers should expect delays at terminals. Filipino passengers will undergo a PCR test free of charge on arrival. All permitted foreign travellers must cover the cost of their on-arrival PCR test.

Do I need to quarantine?

Yes, all arriving passengers flying to the Philippines must quarantine on arrival. This applies to Filipino citizens and foreigners and is not dependent on Covid-19 vaccination status.

How long do I have to quarantine in the Philippines?

Passengers walk past a thermal scanner at the quarantine area at Manila International Airport arrivals, in the Philippines. Photo: Aaron Favila / AP Photo

The length of time you’ll need to quarantine in the Philippines depends on the country you depart from and whether it is classified by authorities as a red, green or yellow destination. If you've been in any other country 14 days before travelling to the Philippines, you will need to take that into consideration and your Covid-19 vaccination status may also impact quarantine duration.

All travellers arriving from red list destinations will have to complete 14 days of quarantine, at least 10 of which will be in a government-approved hotel. Foreigners are not allowed to travel to the Philippines from red list destinations.

For anyone coming from a yellow country, there’s a 14-day quarantine period, the first 10 days of which must be at a government-approved hotel. If travellers receive a negative Covid-19 test result after the 10th day, they can continue the remainder of their isolation period at home.

These travellers will have a PCR test on day seven, and if they get a negative test result on day 10, can complete the remaining four days of isolation at home. This is the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Travellers flying from green list destinations who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 need only complete seven days of hotel quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers flying from green countries must follow the rules in place for travellers from yellow countries.

What is the new traffic light system for travel?

Passengers wearing hazmat suits are seen in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines. Reuters

Alongside lifting a Covid-19 travel ban on passengers from 10 destinations, a traffic light system has been rolled out for travel to the Philippines.

Previously, the country only had a green list of countries from where fully vaccinated travellers were allowed a shorter quarantine time. The Inter-Agency Task Force has now approved yellow and red classifications for destinations, with allocations based on countries’ Covid-19 incidence rates.

Yellow list countries have a moderate risk of Covid-19 transmission. Red countries are high risk.

It’s unclear which classification the previously banned countries are going to come under and, at the time of writing, the red and yellow lists had not been released.

The green list for travel to the Philippines

Wanaka, South Island, New Zealand. The Oceanic country is one of 33 green listed for travel to the Philippines. Getty Images

Travellers flying to the Philippines from green list destinations who are fully vaccinated will only have to quarantine in a government hotel for seven days.

They will take a PCR test on day five and, if the test result is negative, be released from the facility on the eighth day. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from green list countries must follow the rules for those arriving from yellow destinations.

There are currently 33 destinations on the green list including:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Australia

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Grenada

Hong Kong

Hungary

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Slovakia

Taiwan

Which airlines are flying to the Philippines?

Cebu Pacific is one of several airlines operating flights between the UAE and Manila. Photo: Wikimedia

Philippine Airlines is operating to and from Manila and Cebu to several destinations around the world. The airline flies regularly from the Filipino capital to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Doha.

Despite filing for bankruptcy in the US on Saturday, the airline continues regular flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Hawaii.

Cebu Pacific, the largest airline in the Philippines, is also flying to Dubai. The airline has eight scheduled flights from Dubai to Manila in September.

Emirates flies daily to Manila from Dubai and Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, is also operating flights to and from the Filipino capital and Abu Dhabi.

Which vaccinations are accepted in the Philippines?

Travellers that have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel with an approved vaccination and who are arriving from a green list country, will have a shorter quarantine period.

Accepted vaccines include:

· AstraZeneca

· Covishield

· Janssen

· Moderna

· Pfizer-BioNTech

· Sinopharm

· Sinovac

What’s the Covid-19 situation in the Philippines?

In recent weeks, the Philippines has been facing its worst Covid-19 surge with record-high case numbers in some areas.

Only around 13 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While our health care system is in the brink of a collapse, IATF just lifted travel ban from other countries and will opt to apply granular lockdowns instead of a city wide restriction.



DOH admitted a disconnect of their data against actual situation.



It is going to get worse. https://t.co/8IRmuGF6Dz — SyLicoNgaAko 璃乎. リコ. りこ 😎 #AgostoBuwanNgWika (@SyLicoNgaAko) September 4, 2021

Some people have criticised authorities for the plans to lift travel restrictions at a time when Covid-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals in the country struggle to cope.

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

