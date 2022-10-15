Emirates to launch daily A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru

Emirates will launch daily flights to the South Indian city of Bengaluru, serviced by its flagship A380 jumbo plane.

Set to commence on October 30, the capital of Karnataka will become the first city in the region, and only the second city in India, to be served by the world's largest passenger aircraft, following the launch of the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014.

Emirates’ A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569. The daily flight will leave Dubai at 9.25pm local time, arriving in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 2.30am local time the next day. The return flight departs Bengaluru at 4.20am local time, arriving in Dubai at 7:10am local time.

The Dubai airline will operate its three-class A380 aircraft on the route, featuring its first class service with amenities such as the shower spa and onboard lounge, business class cabins and spacious seats in economy class.

Emirates flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569. Photo: Emirates

Emirates already operates two daily flights between the cities, via a Boeing 777 aircraft.

To mark the launch, Emirates flight EK562 took off on Friday from Dubai International Airport at 10am and landed in Bengaluru at 3:40pm local time. On board the special flight were 224 passengers, including Emirates executives Adnan Kazim, the chief commercial officer, and Ahmed Khoory, senior vice president of commercial operations — West Asia and Indian Ocean.

READ MORE All the places Emirates A380 superjumbos are flying to this summer

The flight was greeted by ST Somashekar Gowda, Minister of Cooperation, Government of Karnataka; Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, ambassador of the UAE to India; Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive of Bangalore International Airport Limited; and Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ vice president — India and Nepal.

“The special relationship that we share with Bengaluru and the state of Karnataka is one of mutual growth and prosperity and we are delighted to introduce A380 services to this vital gateway for travellers in South India," Kazim said.

Emirates currently operates the A380 to more than 30 destinations around the globe with plans to add 10 more destinations by March next year.

Emirates began operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru since 2006.

What to expect flying in Emirates' new premium economy cabin — in pictures