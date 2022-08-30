Emirates cancels flights to Baghdad on August 30

Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Baghdad following reports of civil unrest and curfews in Iraq, the Dubai airline has announced.

"Customers connecting to Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," Emirates said in a statement.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers."

The advisory is for travel on August 30 and the airline said it is "monitoring the situation closely".

Read More Deadly clashes in Iraq prompt international concern

Anyone affected who booked by travel agents "should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or a refund". Travellers who booked directly with Emirates can contact the local office for rebooking options or visit emirartes.com/refund to request their money back.

The latest flight information can be found on Emirates' flight status page on its official website.

Travel advisories for Gulf citizens have also been issued, with the Kuwaiti embassy in Iraq urging its citizens to leave the country, Kuwait's state news agency reported late on Monday.

Rising tensions in Baghdad

Expand Autoplay Followers of Moqtada Al Sadr have expanded their sit-in to the Supreme Judiciary Council building inside the Green Zone in Baghdad. All photos: Sadrist Media Office

It comes after supporters of cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after the Shiite leader said he was quitting politics.

Tensions have soared amid an escalating political crisis that has left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president for months.

Fifteen Al Sadr supporters had been shot dead and 350 other protesters were hurt, some with bullet wounds and others suffering the effects of tear gas, medics told AFP.

The army announced a nationwide curfew from 7pm, as security forces patrolled the capital.