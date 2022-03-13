Flydubai suspends some flights from UAE to Russia 'until further notice'

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, more flight suspensions have been announced from the UAE.

Flydubai has suspended its services to Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don, both cities in southern Russia, "until further notice", an airline representative confirmed to The National.

"We are in touch with our passengers regarding their refund and rebooking options," they said.

Etihad Airways flights continue to operate as normal to Russia, a representative confirmed.

The National has reached out to Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Air Arabia for comment.

The latest images from the Ukraine-Russia conflict:

Last week, Russian airlines suspended international flights, with airlines such as S7 and Ural suspending services from the UAE.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) recommended that Russian airlines with planes registered in foreign destinations suspend international flights from March 6 "amid mass arrests of aircraft abroad", according to local reports, fearing the aircraft could be seized by foreign governments.

Aeroflot, Azur Air and Nordwind Airlines were also among carriers that cancelled operations abroad.

Aeroflot, Russia's flag carrier and largest airline, announced the suspension of overseas services from March 8, but said it would continue domestic operations with the temporary exception on flights to cities in southern Russia. Flights to Minsk, Belarus are also exempt.

Flights to Ukraine were also suspended from the UAE shortly after Russia invaded the country on February 24. Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights, citing a high risk to safety.

Flydubai, Wizz Air, Air Arabia and Etihad Airways suspended its services. Emirates does not operate flights to Ukraine.