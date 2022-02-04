Emirates to resume passenger flights to Casablanca from February 8

Emirates will restart passenger services to and from Casablanca on Tuesday.

This will mark the full restoration of Emirates’s pre-pandemic African network, with the airline flying to 21 cities across the continent.

Flights to Casablanca will be operated daily on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. EK 751 will depart from Dubai at 7.30am, arriving in Casablanca at 1.15pm. EK 752 will depart from Casablanca at 3.05pm, arriving in Dubai at 1.30am the following day.

Arrivals to Casablanca must present a vaccination certificate and PCR test taken less than 48 hours before boarding their flight. Prior to their arrival in Morocco, visitors must fill in and sign a health form, stating their address and providing two telephone numbers that will allow them to be located, if necessary, during the 10 days following their arrival in the country.

The health form must be completed online and printed out.

Emirates placed restrictions on flights from a number of African countries in November and December, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Bans initially covered southern African nations, following a decree from the UAE government in November, and were expanded to cover destinations across the continent, including the Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tanzania and, from January 5, Morocco.

Services have gradually been restored over recent weeks. On January 29, flights were resumed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; and the three South African cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.