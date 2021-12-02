Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers Dh99 fares to mark UAE National Day

In celebration of UAE National Day, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering 10,000 tickets for only Dh99 each.

Available on select flights from Abu Dhabi, the discounted fares are available now on the airline’s website and mobile app.

“I am proud to be the first Emirati national working for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE,” says Hiba Khalil, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi manager for aviation security and government affairs.

“Today’s National Day and Year of the 50th celebrations have showcased the bond that unites our nation and the incredible passion for success and progress that our beloved country represents.

"The UAE has placed aviation and tourism at the heart of its long-term strategy, welcoming people from every part of the globe, helping to diversify the economy and becoming the most important aviation hub around the world.

"It is an exciting time to be part of this new era for aviation and travel as our airline expands its routes and opens up new opportunities for consumers in the UAE and further afield. We look forward to the next 50.”

The airline also recently launched a UAE National Day photo competition on its social media channels. The 50 best entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on the airline's network.

To enter, participants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and post it with the #UAE50WithWIZZ hashtag, tagging @Wizzair. The best photographs will be reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.