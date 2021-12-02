Etihad Airways moves all flights to new terminal at London Heathrow ahead of Christmas

Travellers flying from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow will be arriving in a different terminal from next week. All Etihad Airways flights from the UAE to London will fly into Terminal 3, effective from December 9.

Passengers leaving London for the UAE with the national airline will also depart from this terminal from the same date, with Etihad check-in services to be stationed in Zone B at Terminal 3 of the UK's largest and busiest airport.

Etihad flights to London Heathrow will land at, and depart from, Terminal 3, from December 9. Photo: Etihad

Any passengers who have connecting flights departing from Terminal 2 can easily move between the two through a pedestrian underpass that takes less than 10 minutes. Assistance is available for travellers with reduced mobility.

Heathrow's most established terminal has nine restaurants and cafes, including the newly opened EL&N London, which the airport is billing as "the most Instagrammable cafe in the world". The bubblegum-pink cafe also has branches in London city centre, Paris, Doha and Kuwait.

Travellers flying in business or first class with Etihad can still make use of lounge facilities in Terminal 3.

The new EL&N restaurant at London Heathrow is supposedly the 'most Instagrammable cafe in the world'. Photo: London Heathrow Airport

And if you're planning to book an airport hotel close to Terminal 3 for a late-night arrival or early morning departure, the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel is only a short walk from the terminal.

First opened in 1961, Terminal 3 at London Heathrow was the first airport terminal in the UK to have a moving walkway. It's also the same terminal used by Emirates for flights to London from Dubai.