Flight disruption at Dubai International Airport as rain falls across UAE

Travellers in the UAE are facing flight disruptions after heavy rain fell across the country on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At Dubai International Airport, nine inbound flights and four outbound flights were cancelled overnight, and five inbound flights were diverted, according to Dubai Airports.

Emirates cancelled six flights on May 2 and 3 to several destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore and Johannesburg.

Other airlines have also delayed or cancelled flights as the UAE battles heavy rain just one week after record-breaking storms battered the country.

“Due to bad weather in Dubai on May 2, flight movements at Dubai Airport have been reduced. Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on May 2 can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled,” an Emirates representative said.

The airline has apologised for any inconvenience and said it was “reaccommodating” passengers and waiving rebooking fees.

Emirates passengers have also been advised to use the Dubai Metro to reach Terminal 3.

Travellers heading to airports in the UAE should leave extra time for their journey due to heavy rains. Pawan Singh / The National

“If you’re travelling to Dubai International airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible,” Emirates said.

Dubai Airports also advised travellers to use the Metro on Thursday morning.

“We strongly encourage the utilisation of the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3 wherever feasible. Ensuring the safety and convenience of our guests remains our top priority, and we are working with airlines and service partners to minimise any inconvenience,” a Dubai Airports representative told The National.

Roads around the world's busiest airport were waterlogged in last month's storms and could face further damage following the rain on Wednesday.

Flydubai has also delayed several flights and is advising travellers to leave plenty of time to reach the airport. “Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to Dubai International whether they are travelling by car or public transport,” a representative for the airline told The National.

On Wednesday, Dubai Airports issued an alert to passengers flying out of Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport to plan ahead. “Guests are urged to check their flight status with their airline and consider arriving at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate for any delays or queues caused by the weather. Plan extra time for check-in, security and boarding processes,” said Dubai Airports Authority.

Travellers should also use smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes when driving or taking a taxi to the airport, said the authority.

Flight diversions in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah

Some flights due to arrive at Zayed International Airport were diverted due to adverse weather in the early hours of Thursday morning. Hayley Skirka / The National

In the UAE capital, several flights were disrupted overnight due to adverse weather.

An Etihad Airways flight from Kuwait was diverted to Muscat and two flights bound for Abu Dhabi from Dammam were diverted to Dubai World Central and Muscat.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Dubai #Sharjah #RasAlKhaimah #AbuDhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Road blockages may disrupt local transport. Plan accordingly and allow extra time for airport travel. Check flight status at https://t.co/F83aKzsIHg — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 2, 2024

Etihad Airways also issued travel advice to passengers, including those travelling by road between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“If you're travelling to Zayed International Airport, please allow extra time in case of delays and plan your journey accordingly. Passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai are encouraged to check in early for their transfer to allow additional time to reach the airport,” a representative for the airline told The National.

There is also travel disruption at other airports in the UAE.

Air Arabia has advised passengers to plan extra time for travel to its hubs in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. And Indian airline Indigo announced that flight operations are affected due to “bad weather” in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Similar alerts were issued by SpiceJet and Vistara airlines.

Travellers hoping to catch a bus to travel from Dubai to the UAE capital will have to delay their plans. All intercity buses between Dubai and Abu Dhabi were cancelled on Thursday morning.

“All intercity bus services between Dubai and other emirates have been suspended until further notice due to unstable weather conditions,” said Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on X.

Top tips for travellers flying in adverse weather

Travellers with a connecting flight should have a plan in place in case their initial flight is delayed. Photo: Dubai Airports