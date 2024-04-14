Emirates, Etihad and other UAE airlines cancel and divert flights amid airspace closures

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

UAE airlines are among several cancelling and rerouting flights as tensions between Iran and Israel escalate.

Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai have scrapped some flights and rerouted others after Jordan, Israel, Lebanon and Iraq temporarily closed airspace in light of Iran's attack on Israel.

Etihad, the national airline, cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Amman on Sunday.

It has also rerouted a number of European and North American flights to avoid closed airspace in the region.

Dubai's Emirates has diverted flights and cancelled others after Iran's attack on Isreal. AFP

“This is likely to cause some disruption and delays to a number of flights over the course of the day,” a representative for the airline told The National.

“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace. Safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so.”

Dubai's Emirates is also cancelling and diverting flights amid the situation.

“Following recent airspace closures, Emirates has cancelled some flights and rerouted others,” said an airline representative. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting impacted passengers."

Read more Airlines suspend flights over Iran as fears of conflict with Israel mount

Flydubai also cancelled several flights on Sunday.

The airline said it was “in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected” and would “continue to closely monitor the situation and will make any amendments to our schedule accordingly”.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also cancelled its scheduled flight to Israel on Sunday morning.

Where are diverted flights in the Middle East going?

April 14 vs April 07.

Air traffic that used to fly over Iraq has now moved to fly either over Saudi Arabia/Egypt or over Tajikistan/Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/xp9hNblCwH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 14, 2024

With several countries in the region restricting airspace, flights heading to Europe or to the US are having to be diverted, typically via Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

This change of flight path could add up to an hour to flight times for many passengers. As well as delayed journeys, this is likely to affect connecting flights in other destinations.

Planes that used to fly over Iran are also being diverted over Tajikistan and Pakistan, showing a change of pattern in the skies over the Middle East in a post shared by flight-tracking company Flight Radar 24.

Israel reopens airspace

Flights have resumed at Ben Gurion Airport after Israel reopened its airspace on Sunday morning, but travellers still face disruption. Getty

Initial airspace closures in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Israel expired in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Israel's airspace reopened at 7.30am and an Air Seychelles flight was the first to land at Ben Gurion International Airport. Three El Al flights have departed the airport on Sunday morning, with Israel's national airline bound for Prague, Athens and Larnaca.

Israel's airport authority advised on Sunday that flight schedules at Ben Gurion would be subject to change.

Jordan has also reopened airspace, according to aviation authorities in the country. Samer Majali, chief executive of Amman-based airline Royal Jordanian, told Reuters on Sunday that the airline's flights "have resumed" but that passengers could expect delays.

Iraq reopened its airspace on Sunday morning with flights resuming across the country, and airspace in Lebanon reopened at 7am, local time.

Middle East Airlines - Lebanon's national airline - announced on Facebook that it was postponing most flights departing Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. Exceptions include two Sunday flights bound for Paris, one to Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and a flight to Rome.

What should impacted travellers do?

Emirates advises customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights.

It's best to do this before travelling to the airport.

Passengers impacted by flight changes should contact their airline or travel agent and reconfirm travel plans before going to the airport. Getty Images

Etihad also advises travellers to check the status of any coming journeys on the airline's website. Passengers who want to change their travel plans in light of disruptions have been asked to reach out to the Etihad Airways Contact Centre, or to the travel agent with which they booked flights.

Travellers can also check any travel insurance policies owned to see what is stated with regards to coverage for flight cancellations due to airspace restrictions. Those with future travel plans in or through the region should continue to monitor the situation for developments, and reconfirm flight schedules ahead of travel.

On Saturday, Australia's Qantas said it would redirect long-haul flights between Perth and London to avoid Iranian airspace.

Travellers on the 17.5-hour flight, can now expect to stop in Singapore where the jet will refuel, before continuing on an alternative route. The return service from London to Perth will continue to fly non-stop on a readjusted path due to prevailing winds.

Germany's Lufthansa, and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines, have taken similar precautions.

Follow regional developments on our live blog