Where to travel in April 2024: Ten of the best destinations, from Japan to the Seychelles

As temperatures in the UAE begin to creep upwards, many other destinations are waving goodbye to winter the start of a warmer season.

Ramadan, Eid and school holidays are also on the horizon, putting April in prime position for a holiday. But where should you go?

Those seeking tropical climes and blue oceans might want to consider the Seychelles – as this month is a calmer period between the island’s two annual trade winds.

Read more Travel Unpacked: Etihad expands in India and Malaysia may resume search for flight MH370

In Europe, the Canary Islands are popular at this time of year, with their geographical location off the coast of Africa making them one of the first places on the continent to heat up after winter. And if you can deal with the crowds, it’s the start of cherry blossom season in Japan.

Here are 10 of the best holiday destinations in April.

1. Marrakesh, Morocco

Explore Marrakesh after dark during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Mauricio Abreu

April is a fantastic time to visit Morocco’s colourful and chaotic Marrakesh. Daytime temperatures are around 26°C to 29°C with plenty of sunshine, while evenings are pleasantly cool. Make the most of the comfortable night air with a visit to the medina after dark. During Ramadan, the markets close in the morning but stay open until around midnight and are a great place to search for souvenirs, sample Moroccan street food or simply soak up the hustle and bustle as you get lost in the narrow streets. This year, the city’s famed Majorelle Garden celebrates its centenary, and there are lots of events happening at the botanical gardens and colourful cubist villa.

2. Turkish Riviera

Turkey's Turquoise Coast includes the pretty resort city Antalya. Photo: Alex Drop / Flickr

Spring is one of the best times to visit Turkey’s popular Turquoise Coast, which stretches along the southern coastline from Antalya to Bodrum. Temperatures are beginning to heat up and you can expect plenty of sunshine-filled days, but it’s not quite hot enough to draw crowds of tourists so you’ll be able to enjoy the region’s sandy beaches, archaeological ruins and diverse landscapes largely to yourself. Take your pick from high-end resorts including Six Senses Kaplankaya in Bordum or the palatial Titanic Mardan Palace in Antalya, or go for an adults-only, all-inclusive escape at Rixos Premium Gocek inside a nature reserve in Dalaman.

3. Mount Fuji, Japan

Japan's cherry blossom season will be under way next month. Photo: Corbis

While it's not the best time for climbing the mountain, April does coincide with Japan's Sakura blooms, which are predicted to begin this month. Head to Lake Kawaguchi, a resort town at the base of Mount Fuji, where the blooms will flower in mid-April. Don’t expect to have the experience to yourself as it’s peak season for tourism, and Japan is seeing huge interest from travellers after being shut off from the world during the pandemic. But if you can cope with the crowds, a visual feast of nature awaits as you gaze at the pink blossoms while lolling in the warm waters of an onsen (hot springs).

4. Bangkok, Thailand

Next month marks the annual Songkran Festival for the Thai New Year. AFP

Jet off to Thailand’s bustling capital for warm weather, tropical foliage in full bloom and citywide celebrations for the annual Songkran Water Festival. Travellers can expect plenty of splashing fun in Bangkok where there’s a good mix of traditional and modern festivities to celebrate the Thai New Year. Make offerings with locals at the city’s temples, then enjoy water fights on the streets or at hotel pool parties. Watch a floral float parade and check out sand pagoda building competitions. It's also the shoulder season for tourism, meaning you’ll get a little more bang for your baht at hotels across the city.

5. California, US

Coachella music festival returns next months. AFP

One of the world’s most popular music festivals takes place in California, meaning it’s the place to see and be seen. Head to Indio for the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator and No Doubt are headlining this year's event. After the festival, spend a few days unwinding in Palm Springs. Be one of the first to stay at Life House Palm Springs, which only opened at the end of last year and has an Insta-friendly swimming pool, a gorgeous cactus garden with fire pits and individually decorated bedrooms.

6. Gran Canaria, Spain

Gran Canaria offers amazing hiking in April. Photo: Miltiadis Fragkidis / Unsplash

Gran Canaria in Spain’s Canary Islands is a great pick for a springtime getaway. Pleasant temperatures make for good walking conditions and the island is a favourite for hiking thanks to its landscape of pine forests, sunken calderas and ocean viewpoints.

April is also low season for tourists, so beaches are uncrowded, although it may be a little cold for swimming. Daytime temperatures hover around 20°C but bring a jacket for the evenings as they tend to be cool and windy. April is also a good month for whale watching as the mammals traverse the Atlantic Ocean waters, and dolphins can be spotted off the island’s coastlines too.

7. Mexico City

Beat the wet season with an April trip to Mexico City. Photo: Unsplash / Luis Andres Villalon Vega

It's the last chance to visit Mexico in the dry season, as well as slightly lower prices as the high season comes to an end. Head to Mexico City where many local families will be heading out for the beach or to quaint colonial towns for Easter and leaving the capital much more manageable and easier to navigate. With its historical attractions, entertainment venues and countless museums, this bustling metropolis has something for everyone. The historical downtown district and former heart of the Aztec empire is a great place to go – do so during Semana Santa (Holy Week) and you’ll find it’s largely free of crowds.

8. The Seychelles

April is a good time to visit the Seychelles as the weather is the calm season between the country's annual trade winds. Silvia Razgova / The National

April is one of the most popular times to visit this Indian Ocean archipelago as it falls in the calmer period between the Seychelles’ two annual trade winds. Days are warm and sunny with temperatures hovering around 30°C and rain showers are few and far between. Famed for its picture-perfect beaches with a granite backdrop, its islands such as Mahe, Platte and La Digue have everything you need for a sunshine getaway. The recently opened Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island on its private pristine shoreline is a good pick for a blowout trip. More affordable options include Beau Vallon on Mahe, where you can find family-friendly stays for around Dh300 a night.

9. Saint-Tropez, France

A yacht-filled harbour and high-end shopping are Saint-Tropez's main draws. Photo: photolibrary.com

Saint-Tropez comes back to life every April as the sun returns to this seaside village on France’s southern coast. It’s too early in the year for the well-heeled crowds that flock to this Mediterranean destination every summer, which means it’s a great time for leisurely strolls through quaint streets, dining al fresco at rustic cafes and strolling through flower-filled alleys. This spring, you can check into the soon-to-open Arev St Tropez, a new boutique hotel with colourful rooms, private gardens and a reinterpretation of The Strand, one of the oldest restaurants in the region.

10. AlUla, Saudi Arabia

April in AlUla is a popular time for events, including the region's annual balloon festival. Photo: Guinness World Records

Catch the tail end of winter at Saudi Arabia's historical city, AlUla. Discover the kingdom's natural wonders via rock formations, towering cliffs and winding canyons and explore age-old carvings left by ancient settlers. April is also when the city's events calendar ramps up with events across art, culture, adventure, music and more. One of the most impressive is the AlUla Skies Festival, which runs until April 20, as scores of colourful hot air balloons take flight above the desert. When it comes to where to spend the night, you can embrace Bedouin traditions at Banyan Tree AlUla, a tranquil desert retreat, or enjoy a real escape from city life at Habitas AlUla, a stunning eco-focused resort set amid sandstone cliffs.