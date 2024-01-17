The Rig: Saudi Arabia reveals location of oil rig-themed resort and park

Saudi Arabia has unveiled more details about The Rig, an oil rig-inspired mega entertainment project.

It will be built off the country's eastern coast, about 40km from the shore, near Al Juraid Island and the Berri oilfield. It will span 30 hectares, double what was originally announced in October 2021.

The offshore tourism project, funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, grabbed headlines for its unique theme. Inspired by offshore oil platforms, it is meant to “celebrate the legacy and heritage of Saudi Arabia's long oil and gas history”.

There will be three hotels at The Rig, with a total room count of 800, alongside 11 restaurants, a marina and helipads as well as an extreme sports and adventure park. It will also feature a variety of water activities, a diving centre, an esports centre, as well as a theatre and a multipurpose arena.

The project is being developed by the Oil Park Development Company.

No opening date has been announced yet but once operational, developers are expecting to attract more than 900,000 annual visitors by 2032.

A 2022 report published by energy-focused publication Upstream said the project is expected to cost about $5 billion.