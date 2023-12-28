Norlana: Neom announces new coastal wellness-focused community

Norlana, set to be an active lifestyle community, is the latest project to be announced by Neom, the futuristic multibillion-dollar mega city that's evolving in north-west Saudi Arabia.

The residential area, on the coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba, is set to have capacity for 3,000 inhabitants among 711 properties, including mansions, apartments and beach villas that are integrated into surrounding mountains.

There are also plans for a 120-berth marina that aims to be an international hub for superyachts, with a yachting members' club and water taxi services available for residents and guests.

Norlana will sit on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline. Photo: Neom

An 18-hole golf course will sit between the mountains, alongside an equestrian and polo centre. Sailing and diving will also be offered.

Sport, health and well-being will be at the core of this community, as will sustainability, with a particular focus on preserving local land and marine environments, according to the announcement.

This news follows recent announcements of other Neom destinations, including Leyja, a mountainside valley of which about 95 per cent will be preserved for nature, while the rest will include three hotels, fine-dining restaurants and outdoor activities.

Hexagon-shaped luxury hotel Siranna was also announced last month, as well as the Epicon hotel, resort and residences.

Siranna is a planned luxury property in Neom. Photo: Neom

Earlier this month, Neom revealed Utamo, which aims to be an immersive venue for art and entertainment with a multipurpose performance space, VIP lounges and signature restaurants.

Neom has grabbed headlines around the world for its audacious engineering and sustainability vision that includes The Line, a 170km strip of vertical city , which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced in 2021.

The aim is for Neom to have 10 million residents when completed, Prince Mohammed told the Discovery Channel in an interview earlier this year, during which he addressed sceptics who say the project is “too ambitious”.

“They say a lot of projects in Saudi Arabia cannot be done … They can keep saying that and we can keep proving them wrong,” he said.

“Neom will compete with Miami in terms of entertainment, culture, sports and retail,” he added.