Twelve stays of Christmas: Hotel deals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

It's soon Christmas Day, but there are plenty of last-minute winter breaks still available to take around the UAE.

From having a private butler take care of everything on an Abu Dhabi island, to saving a tidy sum at Christmas Day brunches with an overnight package in Dubai, these staycation deals are firmly on the nice list.

Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Qasr Al Sarab Desort Resort by Anantara has a festive staycation offer for UAE residents. Photo: Anantara

The palatial property in the Empty Quarter is running a festive offer for UAE residents, with 20 per cent off room rates, which start at Dh1,350. It includes breakfast and free upgrades (up to the one-bedroom pool villas) and late checkout until 4pm. Children up to 12 can stay and dine for free.

Those looking to unplug can enjoy free access to padel courts or an extra half hour with every one-hour spa treatment. Anyone booking two activities – such as camel riding or dune bashing – will receive an extra one for free. A valid Emirates ID will be required for each booking.

Available throughout winter; anantara.com

Erth

Erth hotel, formerly the Armed Forces Officers Club, is running a staycation deal until January 2. Room rates start at Dh700 per night, suites start at Dh1,200 and villas from Dh2,500. The packages are also available on peak dates, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The sprawling 75-hectare resort remains one of the most popular destinations in the city thanks to its bounty of outdoor activities. Between December 20 and 26, Theatre by Erth will host the Aladdin pantomime.

Until January 2; erth.ae

Nurai Island

Nurai Island is pet friendly. Photo: Aldar

Although this private resort is only about a 10-minute boat ride from Saadiyat Island, it has the feel of being in a world of its own. The destination is a hit with travellers seeking total R&R – with a butler on hand to take care of every request – or those looking to spend the festive season on holiday with their pets, as the hotel welcomes animals under 12kg.

Book directly to receive Dh500 credit towards dinner and drinks during the week.

Ongoing; nuraiisland.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The property on Al Maryah Island offers guests a beach getaway amid the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf and visitors receive free entry to Saadiyat Beach Club.

The hotel’s festive offer runs until January 10 and includes a price cut on rooms – which varies on dates and room size – as well as free breakfast and 20 per cent off on food and drinks across the hotel and beach club. There is also 20 per cent off on treatments at the hotel spa. Guests booking online should use the code “DISBEACH” to redeem the offer.

Until January 10; rosewoodhotels.com

Dubai

Address Beach Resort

Spend Christmas with your family at Address Beach Resort. Photo: Address Hotels

The soaring five-star property towers over one of Dubai’s most popular tourist spots. Those who book a stay until December 31 will receive a 10 per cent discount on the best available rate. Additionally, the hotel will offer free breakfast to each guest.

Anyone who extends their Christmas stay to New Year’s Eve will receive a complimentary package at The Restaurant’s evening buffet.

Until December 31; addresshotels.com

Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel

The hotel is running a promotion throughout Christmas titled the Festive Half Board Special. Room rates are offered with a 25 per cent discount throughout the festive season. They include the breakfast buffet and a choice of lunch or dinner at the Nine7One restaurant, which rotates its menu to reflect different cuisines from around the world.

The Full Festive Treat, meanwhile, offers 30 per cent off on accommodation and a free spa treatment, plus other trimmings.

Until January 15; anantara.com

The First Collection Waterfront

The First Collection Waterfront is celebrating its first Christmas in Dubai. Photo: The First Collection

Book through the hotel’s website to receive a 30 per cent discount. The offer at the Business Bay resort can be used on peak nights including Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. Additionally, guests can receive 20 per cent off on spa treatments and the restaurant bill at Local and Risen.

Guests looking to spend Christmas at the beach also have access to the hotel’s free shuttle to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah. The entrance fee is Dh200, with Dh100 redeemable on food and drinks.

Until January 2; thefirstcollection.ae

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai

This Hatta resort is offering a 50 per cent discount on the price of a second night. The offer runs on stays from Sundays to Fridays, meaning Saturday nights are excluded. There is a guaranteed late checkout on Sundays and 25 per cent off on all activities at the resort. The booking must be made directly with the hotel.

Ongoing; jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Guests can receive up to 25 per cent off on room rates, free dining for children under 11 and a 15 per cent discount on drinks throughout their stay with the Kids Go Free offer. As well as five pools and unlimited access to the nearby Wild Wadi Waterpark, there is a children’s club to keep little ones entertained. Adults can use the Talise Spa and gym facilities for free, while spa treatments of one hour are extended by 30 minutes. This offer is only available to UAE nationals and residents.

Ongoing; jumeirah.com

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection is a Polynesia-themed property. Photo: Dubai Parks & Resorts

The Polynesia-themed hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts is running a special offer from December 24 to 26. It starts at Dh1,399 for a king room or Dh1,799 for a family suite. Two children under six can sleep and dine for free.

Aside from daily breakfasts, there will be a festive brunch on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of child-friendly activities, such as a meet and greet with Santa, live entertainers and a treasure hunt. The package also includes access to Dubai Parks and Resorts’ parks – Riverland, Motiongate and Legoland.

For stays between December 24 and 26; dubaiparksandresorts.com

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark

This family-friendly beach resort offers something for everyone, with private beaches, six pools, 18 restaurants and bars, watersports activities and Jungle Bay Waterpark, which is suitable for all ages, including babies.

Guests will be given a late checkout time of 2pm on all stays – though anyone looking to book over New Year’s Eve will be required to book a minimum of four nights. The hotel is offering a 20 per cent discount on food and drink at all venues. Rates start at Dh1,220 per night. Use the promo code “EVE” to redeem the offer.

Until January 2; marriott.com

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

A festive staycation package at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi includes Christmas brunch. Photo: W Dubai - Mina Seyahi

This festive offer, which can be used on stays over Christmas and New Year, is packed with gifts. There is 20 per cent off on dining, including the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day brunches at Solar.

There are also dinner packages running at various outlets for New Year’s Eve, but it is recommended to book ahead to secure your place.

Late checkout is thrown in with each booking, with rooms available until 2pm. Rates start at Dh1,400 per night, with a four-night minimum stay over New Year’s Eve. Use the promo code “EVE” to redeem the offer.

Until January 2; marriott.com