Siranna: Hexagon-shaped luxury hotel plans unveiled in Neom

Plans for a new hexagon-shaped luxury hotel have been unveiled in Neom, Saudi Arabia.

Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, the ultra-luxurious Siranna will be home to 65 rooms as well as 35 exclusive residences. Like hexagonal pillars rising from the water, the futuristic hotel promises to offer uninterrupted views of the Red Sea, while the tiered design will offer different perspectives.

Access to the hotel will be via boats where guests will sail through natural rock formations before reaching the entrance of the property.

A beach club, spas and state-of-the-art wellness facilities will be part of the offering, Neom developers said. Guests will also be able to enjoy winding discovery trails on foot or horseback to explore where the sea, mountain and wadi meet. A range of dining and entertainment options will also be offered.

Developers said there will be minimal intervention in nature to preserve the surrounding landscape. The architecture will pay homage to the heritage of the local area and also blend into the adjoining mountain and wadi.

Siranna is the latest in a spate of hospitality projects announced in Neom, the multi-billion-dollar, futuristic megaproject. Leyja, a destination set to feature three luxury hotels and also situated in the Gulf of Aqaba, was announced last month.

Habitas group, which operates a five-star resort in Saudi Arabia's Ashar Valley, will oversee the operations of the three hotels. The trio of hotels will be named Home of Adventure, Oasis and Home of Wellness, and are scheduled to open in 2028.