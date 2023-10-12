Expansion plans unveiled for Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Abha International Airport is set to be overhauled as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveils Saudi Arabia's latest move to transform its travel sector.

The hub in Asir, a province in the country's south-west, will grow from 10,500 square metres to 65,000 square metres during its first phase, which is set to be completed by 2028.

The airport’s capacity will increase to accommodate more than 13 million passengers annually, up from 1.5 million. It will also be able to handle more than 90,000 flights per year, trebling the current capacity.

Designs for the airport expansion have been released. Photo: SPA

It is set to have 20 gates along with 41 check-in countries and seven self-service check-in desks.

The expansion also includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities and more parking infrastructures.

The design of the new airport aims to reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. The project is aimed at offering a high-efficiency travel experience with seamless services for travellers.

Construction of Abha airport started in 1975 and it opened two years later. In April, it was listed among four airport projects by Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Privatisation and the Public-Private Partnership.

The aviation strategy aligns with the kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations and transport 330 million passengers.

Other ongoing tourism projects in the country include Neom, the Red Sea Development and Qiddiya.