A 22-bedroom Santorini-inspired Anantara is opening in Abu Dhabi

A 22-bedroom Anantara hotel is opening in Abu Dhabi before the end of the year.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat will be located in Ghantoot, about halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and will be styled to reflect the popular Greek island it’s named after.

The focus here will be on an exclusive vibe, with bespoke service and privacy embedded into its core mission.

Neutral tones and soft furnishings complete this Royal Suite. Photo: Minor Hotels

Low-lying white buildings will house accommodation with spacious interiors and outdoor terraces offering sea views.

Soft and neutral yet contemporary furnishings complete the refined atmosphere usually associated with Anantara properties.

The resort will feature a private beach, an outdoor pool that overlooks the sea and an indoor cinema that offers private screenings on demand, including the option of booking late-night movies with bespoke menus.

Custom-made spa treatments will be available in beachside cabanas and the hotel will also offer 24-hour butler service.

Two restaurants will be on site, including one where local ingredients and staple dishes from the region will shine, as well as an oceanside spot serving classic Greek cuisine. An on-site bar will also be open until late with a live DJ entertaining guests.

An oceanside Greek restaurant will open on the property. Photo: Minor Hotels

“With a fantastic location equidistant between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, this ultra-private property offers exceptional facilities for full buy-outs, especially those seeking an intimate boutique experience unlike anywhere else in the UAE,” said Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive of Minor International and chief executive of Minor Hotels, the operator and owner behind the Anantara brand.

There are currently eight Anantara hotels and resorts in the UAE, including the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, as well as 11 spread across the region. There are also future properties planned for the UAE and Qatar, as well as debuts for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where the group will open in the snow-capped mountain district of Trojena in Neom.