India's longest non-stop train route loses record

For the first time, the 528km Rajdhani Express from Vadodara to Kota will pull into Ratlam station

Rajdhani Express's service between New Delhi and Kota is now India's longest non-stop train route

Rajdhani Express's service between New Delhi and Kota is now India's longest non-stop train route

Panna Munyal author image
Panna Munyal
Sep 02, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Spanning a distance of 528km, the Vadodara to Kota route covered by the Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express in six hours and 45 minutes is the longest non-stop train ride in India – until today.

For the first time on Saturday, the train – that starts in New Delhi and goes all the way to Kerala's capital – will stop at Ratlam, which is 258km from Vadodara, Gujarat.

As a result, the record will pass to the Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which goes non-stop for 465km between New Delhi and Kota, taking 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Indian media outlet OnManorama reports the stop is aimed at benefiting passengers from Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and those travelling between Ratlam and New Delhi.

Track record

The Canadian goes from Toronto to Vancouver – a distance of 4,466km – in four days. Getty Images / iStockphoto

The Canadian goes from Toronto to Vancouver – a distance of 4,466km – in four days. Getty Images / iStockphoto

According to Guinness World Records, the longest non-stop train journey covered 1,421km from London to Cannes in May 2006. The Eurostar train was a special service to promote Tom Hanks's blockbuster The Da Vinci Code.

READ MORE
Darjeeling's 'toy trains' still steaming ahead after 140 years

The longest train journey, meanwhile, covers 9,290km. The Trans-Siberian passes through 87 cities and 876 stations on its seven-day journey. It also hits two continents and eight time zones.

With all Trans-Siberian departures halted owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, The Canadian can be credited with making the longest train journey, going from Toronto to Vancouver – over a distance of 4,466km – in four nights.

Updated: September 02, 2023, 9:48 AM
India
WEEKEND EDITION
More from The National