Work begins on bridge between Giza pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum

Construction is under way for a walkway connecting the Giza pyramid complex with the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The bridge – 2km long and 500 metres wide – will allow visitors to move easily between the newly built institution and the ancient landmarks.

The construction is part of a massive urban redevelopment surrounding the vast museum, which is expected to open gradually to the public between October and February. An opening date for the bridge is yet to be announced.

The museum spans 50 hectares and will be home to the world’s largest archaeological collection. It will have a comprehensive set of artefacts of ancient Egyptian antiquities, with pieces dating back thousands of years.

To prepare, the museum, more commonly known as Gem, has been hosting small group visits and exclusive events.

In March, it launched an arts programme with a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Susan Hefuna. Other events include a concert by opera singer Fatma Said, Art Cairo and the RiseUp start-up summit.

Limited areas of the Gem are already open to visitors. Photo: Grand Egyptian Museum

It has been two decades since the multimillion-dollar project was announced, with the opening date originally set for 2013.

READ MORE Most King Tutankhamun displays ready at Grand Egyptian Museum

The museum will also have a dedicated children's section, galleries and exhibition spaces, a library, an education centre and a state-of-the-art conservation centre.

The outdoors will be dominated by a trio of gardens, named Sculpture, Palm and Terrace.