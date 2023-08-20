Sea change: Cats can set sail on luxury sunset cruises in Singapore

Cats can enjoy more of the finer things in life in Singapore as a new luxury cruise ship sets sail with them on board.

Guests can take the two-and-a-half hour trip on the 47-metre tall Royal Albatross Singapore with their pets. The cruise goes around the resort island of Sentosa and offers views of the city’s skyline, as well as hosting a short fireworks display.

On board, pets can relax in custom-built “cat-banas” as their owners enjoy a four or seven-course dinner beside them on deck. There are also toys and playpens scattered around inside. Capacity is for up to 15 cats and 130 humans.

There are toys and playpens scattered around inside for cats. AFP

Tall Ship Adventures, the company behind the cruises, says it consulted with experts and animal welfare organisations such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Cat Welfare Society to ensure a safe experience on board.

Precautions include making sure cats are securely harnessed and always leashed. They are also required to be at least four months old and be vaccinated and sterilised, as well as being transported in carriers while boarding.

The website for the Royal Albatross states the cruise is not for every cat and the company advises against bringing felines that are not used to being outside the home.

The decision to start a sunset cruise for cats came after the popularity of their dog cruises, which have hosted more than 2,000 canines since 2021.

The cat and dog cruises have different sailing days.

While dogs are served a three-course dinner at the table, cat owners must take their pets' meals on board to avoid the animals turning down food when they are outside of their comfort zone, which is a common behaviour among cats.

Tickets cost 225 Singapore dollars ($166), including one cat.

More information is available at www.tallship.com.sg