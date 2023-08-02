Etihad Airways launches non-stop flights to historic Boston

Etihad will launch its first non-stop flights to Boston starting in March.

The national airline of the UAE is expanding its US network by adding flights to the capital city of Massachusetts.

Boston will be the airline’s fourth destination stateside, after New York, Washington and Chicago.

From March 31, Etihad will operate four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Boston via its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Flights will depart the UAE capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Etihad will fly between Abu Dhabi and Boston via its Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Photo: Etihad

“We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways.

“We eagerly await welcoming guests to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network.”

Travellers flying to Boston on Etihad’s new flights can use Abu Dhabi airport’s pre-clearance service to process immigration before travel. The facility is one of only six in the world where passengers can go through customs before arriving in the states.

Why travel to Boston?

Boston is a city filled with history, art and culture. Getty Images

Famed for its rich history, Boston is also known for its prestigious higher education offerings, which include Harvard – America's oldest college. The city is popular with Emiratis, many of whom choose it as a place to study.

Travellers flock to the birthplace of the American Revolution can walk the Freedom Trail, visit museums and art galleries and indulge in the coastal city's lobster rolls, freshly shucked oysters and creamy bowls of chowder.

Boston lies on the Massachusetts Bay, an arm of the Atlantic Ocean. Sport fans visiting New England's largest city can catch a baseball game at historic Fenway Park (the oldest ballpark in the US), home to the Boston Red Sox, or visit the TD Garden for a Boston Bruins or Celtics game.