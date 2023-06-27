How to rent Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse for free this July

A roller rink, open-air disco, pool slide and cowboy-themed room, all done up in lashings of hot pink, await guests booking an oceanfront Malibu mansion via Airbnb in July.

Welcome to “Barbie's house” – open to fans and film buffs alike before the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is released on July 21 (July 20 in the UAE).

Directed by acclaimed actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

According to a statement posted on the Airbnb website: “While everyone’s favourite doll makes her live-action film debut, Ken is hosting an overnight stay in the newly renovated Malibu DreamHouse.”

However, notes the post, seeing as “Ken’s thing is the beach, not maths”, the stay will be free of charge. Bookings will open on July 17 at 9pm UAE time (10am PT) for two individual stays of one night each on July 21 and 22, for up to two guests.

Welcome to Ken's world

The disco in Ken's dream house on Airbnb. Photo: Joyce Lee

Guests will have the opportunity to trawl through Ken’s wardrobe to find their own breezy beach clothes, as well as learn a line dance on an outdoor dance floor, complete with a glittering disco ball.

Elsewhere, visitors can pick up memorabilia including yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards, or enjoy sunset serenades by performers sporting Ken's guitar.

Images also reveal a giant sandbox, a zero-edge pool with giant floating letters that spell out K-E-N, and a cowboy-themed Kendom saloon.

More information at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse