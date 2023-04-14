Ultra-luxury Bulgari Hotel Roma to open its doors in June

Travellers heading to Italy this summer will have a new ultra-luxury hotel to consider, as Bulgari Hotel Roma gears up to welcome guests.

Opening in the Eternal City on June 9, Bulgari Hotel Roma is located at the historic centre of Rome and has unrivalled views of the Mausoleum of Emperor Augustus — one of the most famed monuments in Roman history.

The hotel is the first Bulgari property to open in Rome, which is the Italian fashion house's hometown, and the second Bulgari hotel in Italy after its Milan outpost. News of its debut follows the opening of Bulgari Tokyo in Japan last week, while the UAE outpost of the hotel opened in Dubai in 2017.

Guests checking into the five-star Roman retreat will stay in the heart of the Campo Marzio neighbourhood, with some of city’s most famous landmarks — including the Spanish Steps and the River Tiber — within easy walking distance.

Bulgari Hotel Rome is close to the city's River Tiber. Photo: Unsplash

Fans of the design house will be only a few steps from the Bulgari flagship store on Rome's fashionable Via Condotti.

“The opening of Bulgari Hotel Roma is a real milestone for Bulgari as it will be finally possible to welcome our guests in the Maison’s hometown, the city that has been a source of inspiration for all our magnificent jewellery creations since the brand foundation,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive of Bulgari.

Housed in a restored 1930s rationalist building designed by prominent Italian architect Vittorio Ballio Morpugo, the hotel has 114 rooms and suites that highlight excellence in Italian craftsmanship with Murano glass lamps, handmade mosaic rosettes and made-to-measure tapestry art.

It will have six restaurants and bars including Il Ristorante — Niko Romito, headed up by the culinary mind behind Dubai’s two Michelin-starred Il Ristorante at Bulgari Resort Dubai.

The hotel will have six including Il Ristorante by Niko Romito. Photo: Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

La Terazza lounge on the rooftop has been designed as a typical Roman terrace, inspired by the gardens of ancient villas such as Villa Adriana — one of Italy's best-kept archaeological sites — and boasts 360-degree views over the city.

The Bulgari Spa will span 1,500 square metres and recreate the atmosphere of ancient Roman bathing houses with stained glass windows, marble columns and mosaics inspired by the historic Terme di Caracalla Baths. It will offer nine treatment rooms, a 25-metre pool, a vitality pool and an adjacent state-of-the-art fitness suite.

La Terrazza on the rooftop was inspired by the gardens of ancient villas such as Villa Adriana in Tivoli, Photo: Visit Tivoli

Travellers keen to delve into the history of the Eternal City can visit the hotel's Reading Room, which will house a collection of precious books dedicated to Roman art, design, history, and architecture. This space will also be accessible to the public.

Bulgari Roma will be the brand’s ninth hotel and comes ahead of new openings in the Maldives and Miami Beach in 2025, and Bulgari Los Angeles, scheduled to launch in 2026.