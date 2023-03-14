Saudi Arabia's new luxury nomadic glamping resort will travel the kingdom

Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia will soon be able to book a new glamping experience.

Luxury travel company Roam is launching an upscale nomad-style camp in the mountainous region of Taif in May. Sleeping in bell tents, guests can enjoy a back-to-nature stay on the eastern slopes of the Sarawat Mountains.

Accommodation includes Sonos outdoor music systems, yoga mats and board games. Outdoor activities such as quad biking, archery, hiking and kite-flying are also available, alongside stargazing opportunities with guided sessions from expert astronomers.

The nomadic luxury camp will move across the kingdom, changing location every eight to 12 weeks as it follows the seasons, allowing travellers access to largely undiscovered regions of Saudi Arabia.

A banana plantation in Dhee Ayn historical village in Tanomah. Photo: Roam

Other stops on the schedule include Tanomah, famed for its natural waterfalls, and AlUla where tourists can bed down surrounded by ancient Nabataean history.

Roam will work with locals and small businesses to offer guests experiences that are unique to each locale, such as with rose harvesters in Taif or banana plantation farmers in Al Baha.

Glamping under the stars in the kingdom is the first tourism offering from Roam.

Roam will offer travellers unique experiences in the kingdom, such as working with rose harvesters in Taif. Photo: Roam

The company was founded by Saudi Arabia's Cool Inc, a lifestyle curator known for its upscale food, cultural and travel experiences, and luxury yachting company Pelorus.

Read more Sharjah launches new luxury camping experience Mleiha Glamping

"We are following the seasons. So we will be operating in the north for the winter — October to March on the tourism calendar — from Neom to Al Ahsah Oasis, Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. And in the summer months, from May to September, we'll be travelling and activating the mountain regions of Saudi, Taif, Baha and Abha," said Stuart McNair, managing director of Roam at the company's launch event in Diriyah on Monday.

Roam also allows travellers the chance to book tours, accommodation, aviation and concierge services with products on offer such as mobile camps, e-buggies and private dining at unique locations across the kingdom.

"We have a huge list of products that we're bringing to the market. We have everything from the small and personal such as Instagrammable walking tours, art tours, private cookery lessons, all the way to big products such as our mobile camps, day camps and coast-to-coast expeditions through the Empty Quarter," said McNair.

More information is available at experiencesbyroam.com