Ultra-luxury Aman Resorts' new Janu brand to debut in Tokyo this autumn

Janu Tokyo, the first hotel from Aman’s new sister brand, will launch this autumn.

Offering an experience similar to that found at ultra-luxury Aman hotels around the world, Janu properties will have a spirited social scene to foster a sense of connection.

Janu Tokyo will open at Azabudai Hills, a new-built urban village in the heart of the Japanese capital due for completion in September this year.

The hotel will have 122 spacious guest rooms spread across 13 floors, with interiors by renowned hotel designer Jean-Michel Gathy, the same man who designed Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo, Marina Bay Sands, and the Aman hotel group's most recent launch, Aman New York.

Rooms at Janu Tokyo will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Tokyo Tower or the area’s surrounding greenery. In keeping with the brand’s focus on social connection, there will be several options for connecting rooms.

Translated as "soul" in Sanskrit, Janu properties will showcase an appreciation of cuisine, art and design. In Tokyo, this will be represented via six restaurants, including two Japanese outlets, a Chinese restaurant, a patisserie, a grill restaurant and a vibrant Italian food emporium. There will also be a bar, lounge and garden terrace.

Janu Tokyo will have six restaurants, a bar and lounge. Photo: Aman Resorts

Well-being is a major focus at Janu Tokyo, which will have a 4,000-square-metre wellness centre, one of the largest in the Japanese capital.

Inside, travellers can take part in group classes hosted in what the brand calls "movement studios" with a rotation of spinning, boxing, yoga, Pilates and more. There will also be simulated golf training, circuit training and an extensive gym. Wellness therapies will be offered in seven dedicated treatment rooms and there will be a sprawling hydrotherapy and thermal area, centred around a 25-metre heated swimming pool.

Taking cues from traditional Japanese culture, the hotel will also have a separate pool lounge as a place for socialising, besides two spa houses.

“Being part of the Azabudai Hills project sets the benchmark for the brand and all other Janus to come and, with Janu Tokyo a fitting flagship, we can connect to the heart of this vibrant community and an inspirational ‘new world’ hub of culture and art,” said Vladislav Doronin, chairman and chief executive of Aman and Janu.

The second Janu hotel will open in Saudi Arabia, in the kingdom's heritage district. AFP

Janu’s second property will open in Saudi Arabia.

Janu AlUla will launch in the kingdom’s popular heritage site, famed for its preserved tombs and sandstone outcrops. There is no confirmed opening date for Janu AlUla as yet.