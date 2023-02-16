Machu Picchu reopens to tourists to the relief of local guides

Peru's most famous landmark, Machu Picchu, has reopened to tourists after almost a month-long closure caused by violent protests against the country's new president.

"The reopening means that tour operators may fully resume sending clients to Machu Picchu," Manuel Sanchez-Palacios, who works for Peru for Less, confirmed to The National.

A circular from the country's Ministry of Culture said the site could reopen from Wednesday "under the same conditions, schedules and circuits established".

"This decision reaffirms the importance to opt for dialogue and peace," it said.

The site and famous Incan trail hike leading up to it were closed last month "indefinitely" as protests raged, leaving many citizens and tourists stranded for hours due to railway damage.

Protests continue in Lima, the country's capital, and other regions in the south, but officials promised to ensure the site and transport links leading to it are safe.

"Now that Peru's prized site is now open, we are hopeful that travellers will be more inclined to travel here," he adds. "This is positive news for all agencies and operators."

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Peru's President Dina Boluarte, since she was sworn in in December after serving as vice president, with 59 deaths reported as a result. They want her predecessor, the ousted left-wing Pedro Castillo, to be released from jail where he's facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

While the site was closed, demand for travel to the country dropped "dramatically", says Sanchez-Palacios, whose company, which experienced a deluge of cancellations following the closure, began offering customers solutions such as lower fees, extended or transferable travel credit and alternative itineraries with other brands in the group.

"Sadly, this will affect tourism for the next few months and all people involved," Sanchez-Palacios told The National at the time. "This includes everyone from the local artisan who depends on selling handmade goods to tourists, to the tour guides and then larger agencies like us.

"As a country, we are hurting socially and politically, and seeing the image of Peru being damaged as well is painful," he added. "I know this is a dream destination for many travellers, and as a Peruvian, I only want to share the beauty of experiencing my country."