Mount Baldy where Julian Sands disappeared a beautiful but treacherous area

The search for British actor Julian Sands continues after he went missing on Mt Baldy in California last week.

Sands, 65, known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View and Leaving Las Vegas, was reported missing on January 13 after he went hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The National takes a look at the beautiful but treacherous area where the actor disappeared.

Where is Mt Baldy?

Mt Baldy is in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California, close to the small city of Pomona.

It lies about 80km north-east of Los Angeles and looms above the metropolis.

Though its official name is Mt San Antonio, it received the nickname Mt Baldy due to the bald, or treeless, face of the Baldy Bowl, which is visible from Los Angeles.

Mt Baldy is a stunning sight, especially after a winter snowfall.

Why is it popular?

Mt Baldy is a favourite destination for many Angelenos as well as tourists from across the state.

The more than 3,000-metre summit attracts plenty of hikers, and the area is also home a ski resort as well as a winter sports school.

The area also features San Antonio Falls, a stunning waterfall best viewed during the spring run-off.

Why is it dangerous?

As Sands's disappearance attests, though beautiful, the area around Mt Baldy can be dangerous.

Even experienced hikers have trouble in the area in the winter due to snow and ice. Avalanches are not uncommon.

Several people have been injured this year alone and two have died.

Search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescues at Mt Baldy and the surrounding area in the past month, officials said. Rescue efforts are often hampered by dangerous conditions.