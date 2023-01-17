Emirates to resume non-stop A380 flights from Dubai to Hong Kong

Emirates is resuming direct flights between Dubai and Hong Kong for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The Dubai airline will restart a daily service to Hong Kong aboard its A380 superjumbo on March 29.

The move increases its flights to the Asian financial and tourism hotspot to 14 per week. It comes a day after the airline announced it will resume flights to Shanghai and Beijing, in time for the Lunar New Year public holiday, which starts on Saturday in China.

Emirates will fly the world's largest passenger jet daily from Dubai to Hong Kong. Photo: Emirates

From Dubai, flights will depart for Hong Kong at 10.45am, arriving at Hong Kong International Airport just over seven hours later, at around 10pm.

Return services depart shortly after midnight, and land in Dubai at 5am.

It's the first direct route to Hong Kong for Emirates since the global pandemic and joins the airline's connecting service to the city, which operates via Bangkok. This route continues to operate via the Thai capital, and Emirates says it is adding the non-stop service “in line with sustained demand for international travel”.

Hong Kong dropped strict Covid-19 travel policies in September, ending mandatory hotel quarantine for international visitors. Emirates has been flying to the Asian hub since 1991 and has interline agreements in place with regional airlines Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines, allowing for increased connectivity for travellers in the Far East.

Emirates rebuilds to 90 per cent of its A380 network

Travellers can now check in for Emirates premium economy flights. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Passengers flying with Emirates non-stop to Hong Kong will be able to enjoy travelling on the world’s largest passenger jet. Known for its onboard lounge, shower spa and first-class suites, Emirates A380 planes are currently operating to 40 destinations around the world.

The new direct service to Hong Kong is part of the airline's plans to increase its double-decker services as the world tries to move into a post-pandemic era.

It follows an announcement last week that it will be resuming A380 flights to several destinations for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. These include flights to Glasgow, Birmingham and Nice in the South of France.

Emirates plans to up its superjumbo services to 50 destinations by the end of summer, a figure that will mean the airline has restored almost 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic A380 network.