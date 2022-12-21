Ten best Airbnbs for skiing holidays: Dazzling snowscapes and untouched powder drifts

Ski season is here, with powder already falling in many resorts around the world.

And with the change of season, Airbnb’s recently added ski-in/ski-out accommodation category has been slaloming its way onto travellers' radars.

From a cosy wooden cabin in Canada to a sub-zero igloo in Finland, tourists checking into these 10 properties are just steps from the slopes.

1. A chic stay in this glass box in Quebec

This glass-fronted home in Quebec is the most 'wish-listed' ski-in/ski-out home on Airbnb. Photo: Citizen North / Nick Dignard / Airbnb

About 25 minutes from Old Quebec, Le Mica chalet is a snow-surrounded hideaway in the heart of Maelstrom Forest offering a unique Canadian getaway. Minimalist design, panoramic views and oodles of natural light await in this two-storey, two-bedroom upscale cabin. Surrounded by 20km of trails that are accessible year-round, the house is less than 10 minutes away from the family-friendly Le Relais ski resort where there are runs for every ability.

Stays from Dh1,077 per night.

2. Epic views from this Norwegian birdhouse

Birdbox Langeland offers mountain scenery that's second to none. Photo: Birdbox Langeland / Airbnb

For a stay immersed in nature, this tiny birdhouse-style cabin offers plenty of mountain scenery. A 15-minute hike from Langeland ski resort in Norway’s Sunnfjord area, this remote getaway has envy-inducing views, untouched powder and a fully stocked fridge crammed with Norwegian specialities. There’s no Wi-Fi either, making it perfect for an off-grid winter getaway.

Stays from Dh1,206 per night.

3. Sub-zero igloos in Lapland

This snow igloo in Lapland guarantees a room with a view. Photo: Alexi Mehtonen / Airbnb

For an authentic Finnish experience, this snow igloo in the winter wonderland of Pelkosenniemi, in the Arctic Circle, is the ideal place for a stay surrounded by mountains. About two hours from Rovaniemi Airport, and 10km from Ski Resort Pyha, the snow igloos are constructed every season. Inside, expect sub-zero temperatures, real beds and warm sleeping bags, with a heated house nearby where the bathrooms and kitchen are located. It’s the ideal base to explore the wilderness of Lapland and the aurora borealis views from here are phenomenal.

Stays from Dh507 per night.

4. Cosy A-frame cabin in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

Moose Haven Cabin in the Rocky Mountains is ideal for a snowy getaway. Photo: Airbnb

Travellers in the US have no shortage of options, with most wish-listed Airbnb stays located stateside. It's easy to see how an A-frame cabin in the Rocky Mountains made the cut, with its off-grid location surrounded by acres of hiking trails, snowshoeing and sledding routes.

Read more 10 winter stays in the UAE worth checking out while the weather is cool

Dogs are welcome in the timber cabin, which has two bedrooms, a fire pit and a traditional wood-burning stove. A composting bathroom is a few steps from the main cabin and there are hot showers in a shared house nearby. There's no shortage of ski options, with powder runs in the surrounding Elk Run Trail, nearby Routt National Forest and the Mount Zirkel Wilderness.

Stays from Dh407 per night.

5. Rustic farmhouse in Poland

Stay in a traditional farmhouse in Poland's Island Beskids mountain range. Photo: Filip Szokalski Photography / Airbnb

Nestled in the Island Beskids mountain range and just 50 metres from Limanowa Ski Resort in Poland's Mordarka, this rustic farm stay offers panoramic views in the shadow of a 100-year-old lime tree. Set in a forest valley, Lipowe Wzgorze can sleep up to three inside the lower level of a traditional-style house. Surrounded by fresh mountain air and slopes that are perfect for winter sports, there are a cosy fireplace and wooden sauna for when travellers need to heat up again, plus billiards and fitness equipment when staying indoors.

Stays from Dh148 per night.

6. Family escapes to Big Sky Montana

This custom-built hideaway in Montana has everything for a big-budget trip. Photo: Airbnb

With a hot tub, outdoor fireplace, wraparound porch and glorious views of Lone Peak — Big Sky's most renowned mountain — this hideaway has everything needed for a luxury ski-in, ski-out escape. It sleeps up to eight, with super-cool bunk beds and a slide for children. There's a spacious lounge, family dining area and a modern kitchen, plus the occasional elk wandering in the gardens. It's also within skiing distance of Big Sky Resort, one of the biggest ski destinations in the US.

Stays from Dh3,436 per night.

7. Rustic retreat in Colorado

This cabin in Summit Country, Colorado, has ski slopes right on its doorstep. Photo: Chander Kim / Effortless Stay / Airbnb

Private, peaceful and entirely rustic, the Fox A-frame cabin in the Rocky Mountains sleeps six in two bedrooms and a spacious loft room, making it a contender for family ski trips. It's in Summit County, which is known for its natural beauty and fabulous local ski resorts, and is surrounded by woodlands with powder right on the doorstep. It's also only five minutes from Downtown Breckenridge for restaurants, bars and cafes.

Stays from Dh661 per night.

8. Bryce Mountain Retreat in Virginia

This renovated home is an ideal getaway for a mountain stay in Virginia. Photo: Downtown Creative / Airbnb

In the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, this renovated mountain home is an ideal getaway for a winter holiday and offers picturesque views from every floor. It's also a five-minute walk from a ski run at Bryce Resort where there are family-friendly skiing and runs for everyone from beginners to experts. Sleeping up to 10, it has a huge lounge with a working fireplace, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Stays from Dh2,550 per night.

9. Quaint mountain stay in California

Boho-chic stays await at this A-Frame cabin in California's Running Springs. Photo: Nina Schmidt / Airbnb

Looking like a scene from a Christmas card, this Boho-style A-frame cabin in California's Running Springs is a woodland sanctuary that's only five minutes from Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest. Equipped with everything needed for a luxury stay, it sleeps three.

Guests can enjoy an outdoor terrace surrounded by fairy lights, cosy up in front of a fire with a good book or watch a Christmas movie on the big screen via a digital projector.

Stays from Dh1,551 per night.

10. Cabin with a hot tub in New York's Catskills

Escape to Elka Park in New York's Catskills. Photo: Joe Comfort / Airbnb

Located in Elka Park in the Great Northern Catskills of New York, this house comes with all the modern amenities needed for a luxury winter escape. There's super-fast Wi-Fi, underfloor heating, smart TVs and an outdoor hot tub with amazing woodland views. It's also only seven minutes away from Hunter Mountain and its well-visited ski resort where there are beginner, intermediate and advanced terrains.

Stays from Dh2,128 per night.