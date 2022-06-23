Exploring Graceland: Elvis Presley's final resting place

Seeking a refuge from over-eager fans and the pressures of fame, a 22-year-old Elvis Presley bought the Graceland estate in 1957 for $102,500.

Forty-five years after his death, the property in Memphis, Tennessee, remains a site of pilgrimage for “the king’s" many fans, as well as a tourist attraction in its own right.

Presley was originally buried next to his mother at Memphis Forest Hill Cemetery, but his body was moved back to Graceland after an attempt was made to steal his coffin and hold the remains the ransom.

Visitors can explore the various facets of Graceland Mansion, as well as the on-site entertainment complex. They can choose to take an interactive iPad tour hosted by John Stamos and featuring commentary and stories by Presley and his daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Memorabilia from Elvis Presley's early years are shown on display at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Reuters

Accessible to the public are the living room, Presley’s parents’ bedroom, the kitchen, TV room, pool room, Jungle Room, his father’s office, the newly-enhanced trophy building, the racquetball building, which has been restored to how it looked in 1977, and the Meditation Garden.

Presley's master suite on the second floor of the property remains off limits. After the home was opened to the public in 1982, the second floor was sealed shut out of respect to the family and also to avoid too much attention being placed on the singer’s death.

Fans can also see Presley’s career brought to life through the hundreds of artefacts and photos in Graceland Archives, including his amazing collection of gold and platinum records, his jumpsuits and memorabilia from his movies.

The singer's favourite cars, including his pink Cadillac, Stutz Blackhawk, 1956 Cadillac Eldorado, Dino Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz limousine and Rolls Royce sedans are also on show, alongside his customised airplanes. These include the Lisa Marie, which has a living room, conference room, private bedroom, gold-plated seatbelts, leather-covered tables, and 24-karat gold-flecked sinks.

A series of exhibits, including a new one focusing on Presley’s love of football, provide further insight in the rock ’n’ roll star’s psyche, while new interactive experiences include the “Elvis Yourself” Virtual Dress-Up Experience, and Elvis: Front Row — An Immersive Concert Experience.

