Portugal to scrap PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals

Passengers will have to present a valid digital European Union certificate or recognised proof of vaccination

Selina Denman
Feb 4, 2022

Portugal will no longer require vaccinated visitors to show a negative PCR test on arrival in the country.

Air passengers will soon be able to enter Portugal if they can show a valid digital European Union certificate or recognised proof of vaccination.

In an official statement, the government said negative tests will no longer be required for "those who present the EU Covid Digital Certificate in any of its modalities or other proof of vaccination that has been recognised".

The EU digital certificate is issued to people who have been vaccinated, received a negative test result or can show proof of recovery from Covid-19.

In early January, Portugal eased some Covid-19 curbs, allowing students to return to schools and for nightclubs to reopen. However, it retained the requirement for all arriving passengers to show a negative PCR test. At present, tests must be carried out within 72 hours of departure.

Portugal is one of the world's most vaccinated nations, with nearly 90 per cent of the population now fully inoculated.

All visitors to Portugal must still fill in a Passenger Locator Form. A completed form and corresponding QR code are required to board flights to the country. Only arrivals from Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and Zimbabwe are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Emirates currently operates flights to the Portuguese cities of Porto and Lisbon.

Updated: February 4th 2022, 12:40 PM
