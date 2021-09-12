Seven countries that are off-limits to unvaccinated travellers

A romantic trip to Paris is no longer an option for unvaccinated travellers from the US this autumn after France became the latest country to remove the US from its safe travel list.

Following recommendations from the European Council, French authorities updated Covid-19 regulations to state that travellers from America who are not fully immunised can no longer visit unless they have an essential reason to do so.

Unfortunately for any US tourists hoping for a French holiday, essential reasons do not include drinking hot chocolate in a Parisian cafe or admiring an autumnal forest in the Bois de Boulogne.

But it's not only tourists from America that need to worry about being vaccinated before travelling. Several destinations around the world are only welcoming visitors who have received a complete dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.

If you’re not yet vaccinated, here are seven places that you’ll have to scratch off your travel bucket list for now.

Switzerland

Lake Geneva in the Swiss town of Vevey. Photo: Switzerland Tourism

If you want to take a cable car to the Matterhorn, go boating on Lake Geneva or explore the medieval city of Lucerne any time soon, then you’ll have to make sure you’re vaccinated first. That’s because only fully-immunised tourists can travel to Switzerland for tourism purposes. An exemption exists for unvaccinated children, who can enter the country when accompanied by fully inoculated adults.

Switzerland is accepting travellers who have vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), namely Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The country is also recognising vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use, including Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Iceland

Iceland, which was one of the first countries to reopen to tourists, has strict entry requirements in place since the outset. AFP

The land of fire and ice thrills with its lagoons, hot springs, glacier peaks, Northern Lights and untouched wilderness, but it's only worth putting on your bucket list if you have had your Covid-19 vaccine.

One of the first countries to reopen to tourists, Iceland has strict entry requirements in place since the outset and remains open only to travellers who are fully vaccinated.

There are eight accepted vaccines, including Sinopharm, but tourists must ensure they've had the last jab at least 14 days before flying to Iceland.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia was closed to tourists for 17 months. AP

The last frontier for travel has reopened to tourists after being closed for 17 months. Saudi Arabia is welcoming tourists who have been immunised against Covid-19 and who come from countries that are eligible to travel visa free, or get a visa on arrival.

The bustling cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, endless sand dunes, mountain peaks and desert oases, not to mention Saudi Arabia’s thriving Red Sea coastline, await travellers who meet entry requirements.

Read more The 5 most Instagrammable travel hotspots in Saudi Arabia

Four Covid-19 vaccinations are approved for entry: AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Visitors are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final dose. Any tourists vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm can also travel to the kingdom but only if they have taken a booster shot from one of the recognised vaccines.

However, travellers from 10 countries, including Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Vietnam, cannot yet travel to the kingdom even if they are fully vaccinated.

St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis is known for its cloud-shrouded, rainforest-topped mountains. istockphoto

The two-nation Caribbean destination of St Kitts and Nevis is welcoming back tourists to its pristine beaches, but only if they're fully inoculated.

Travellers who want to explore the islands which are known for their cloud-shrouded, rainforest-topped mountains need to have been administered the final dose at least two weeks before travelling.

A negative Covid-19 test result is also required for entry to the island destination and, upon arrival, the first five days of all holidays need to be spent at an approved hotel. Unvaccinated children up to the age of 18 can fly with their fully-immunised parents.

Malta

Valletta skyline with the dome of the Carmelite Church and St Pauls Anglican Cathedral in Valletta, Malta. Neale Clark / Robert Harding World Imagery

The island nation of Malta is welcoming travellers too, but only those who are vaccinated against Covid-19. The island – part of an archipelago that consists of Malta, Gozo and Comino – is famed for its ocean landscapes, ancient archaeological sites and sunshine-laced climes.

All tourist aged 12 years and above must be vaccinated to be allowed entry to the country, which is less than 100 kilometres south of the Italian island of Sicily.

All vaccines approved by the EMA are recognised in Malta and anyone aged 12 years and above must have completed the final dose of their jab at least 14 days before travel.

Canada

Moraine Lake in Banff National Park during an autumnal cold snap. ATTA / Josiah Holwick

Having opened its borders to international tourists last week, Canada is only rolling out the welcome mat to visitors who are fully vaccinated. Other than Canadian citizens and residents, only double-jabbed tourists can get set to explore the Canadian Rockies, scale Toronto’s CN Tower or explore Montreal’s cultural scene.

Tourists must have received the last dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 full days before the day they fly to Canada. Currently only four vaccines are accepted for entry, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. There's also PCR test requirements in place, with tourists having to show a negative result taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

Germany

Pumpkin season awaits in Germany. EPA

Germany is a great destination for travel at this time of year thanks to an ever-changing landscape and a plethora of festivals celebrating everything from pumpkins to paper lanterns. But unless you’re an European Union citizen, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated before you can travel to Deutschland.

Travellers who want to visit Germany from outside the EU for tourism reasons can only do so if 14 days have passed since they received the final dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Anyone keen to explore the Old City of Heidelberg or marvel at the autumnal colours of the Black Forest must have been immunised by one of four accepted vaccinations, all of which are listed on the Paul Ehrlich Institute’s website. Sinopharm is not included. Children under 12 can travel to Germany without a jab, but only if they are travelling with a fully-vaccinated adult.

Mauritius

Vaccinated tourists can explore Mauritius and the island's untouched beaches, mountain hikes and bright blue waters. Photo: One&Only

The tropical island of Mauritius has also reopened to tourists, but only travellers who are fully-vaccinated are currently welcome to travel to the holiday hotspot.

Famed for its sapphire waters, powder-white beaches and luxury resorts, Mauritius holidays are on the cards for anyone who has completed their vaccination at least 14 days before travel, or 28 days for anyone jabbed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you’re recently recovered from the virus, then you can visit Mauritius after one dose of any approved vaccine.

Take care when booking accommodation, as, for the first seven days of any holiday, travellers need to stay in their resort where they are free to use the pool, beaches, spa facilities and more. After a negative PCR test on the seventh day, tourists keen to explore the island's mountains, hiking trails, world-class diving and near-perfect islets can venture out of their hotel.

These rules will ease on October 1, when vaccinated travellers will be allowed to leave their hotel so long as they have a negative Covid-19 test result take no more than 72 hours before travel.

