Aljamain Sterling retains bantamweight title at UFC 280

Sterling completes victory with second-round TKO against TJ Dillashaw in Abu Dhabi

John McAuley
Oct 22, 2022
Aljamain Sterling retained his bantamweight title with a second-round TKO of former belt-holder TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The American, making the second defence of the crown, dominated Dillashaw from the off at Etihad Arena, with his compatriot appearing to badly damage his left shoulder in the opening round. Referee Marc Goddard called off the contest as Sterling rained down blows on his rival.

Dillashaw, a former two-time bantamweight champion, said afterwards that his shoulder had popped out repeatedly during training camp ahead of the bout.

More to follow ...

Updated: October 22, 2022, 8:49 PM
