Jan Blachowicz v Glover Teixeira to headline UFC's return to Abu Dhabi

The UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi in October will be headlined by Jan Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Glover Teixeira – one of two championship bouts to feature on the bill at UFC 267.

The world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion announced on Wednesday that the October 30 event will, as expected, include twin title fights, with the rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan also taking place at Etihad Arena.

More bouts are expected to be confirmed within the next week. UFC 267 concludes the second iteration of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, marking a revision to the five-year agreement signed between the UFC and the emirate in 2019. The capital has since hosted the standalone UFC 242 and three Fight Island series, with the most recent staged in January.

Blachowicz, 38, will have fond memories of Abu Dhabi given it is where he secured the light-heavyweight belt last September, when he defeated Dominick Reyes for the vacant crown via technical knockout at UFC 253.

The Pole has since defended the title once, at UFC 259 in March, where he inflicted middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s first defeat in the promotion. Teixeira, meanwhile, is currently the light-heavyweight division’s No 1-ranked contender. Like Blachowicz, the Brazilian rides a five-fight win streak.

Blachowicz-Teixeira will follow immediately Sterling’s title defence against Yan. The duo met first at UFC 259 in Las Vegas, with Sterling prevailing by disqualification after Yan was punished for an intentional illegal knee strike in the fourth round.

In doing so, Sterling became the first athlete to win a UFC belt by disqualification. Yan had captured the crown in Abu Dhabi, at UFC 251, which kicked off the inaugural Fight Island series in July 2020.

While neither the UFC nor local organisers have confirmed other bouts for UFC 267, a number of intriguing match-ups have been mooted. Khamzat Chimaev, another star of the Fight Island series, is tipped to make his long-awaited comeback following a protracted battle with Covid-19.

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

PAKISTAN v SRI LANKA Twenty20 International series

Thu Oct 26, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

Fri Oct 27, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Sun Oct 29, 3rd T20I, Lahore Tickets are available at www.q-tickets.com

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Raghida, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,200m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Trolius, Ryan Powell, Simon Crisford

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra by Eliot Weisman and Jennifer Valoppi

Hachette Books

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

Day 3, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Just three balls remained in an exhausting day for Sri Lanka’s bowlers when they were afforded some belated cheer. Nuwan Pradeep, unrewarded in 15 overs to that point, let slip a seemingly innocuous delivery down the legside. Babar Azam feathered it behind, and Niroshan Dickwella dived to make a fine catch. Stat of the day - 2.56 Shan Masood and Sami Aslam are the 16th opening partnership Pakistan have had in Tests in the past five years. That turnover at the top of the order – a new pair every 2.56 Test matches on average – is by far the fastest rate among the leading Test sides. Masood and Aslam put on 114 in their first alliance in Abu Dhabi. The verdict Even by the normal standards of Test cricket in the UAE, this has been slow going. Pakistan’s run-rate of 2.38 per over is the lowest they have managed in a Test match in this country. With just 14 wickets having fallen in three days so far, it is difficult to see 26 dropping to bring about a result over the next two.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid