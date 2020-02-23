Dubai Tennis: Novak Djokovic is 'feeling great' as he targets fifth title at the Aviation Club

Novak Djokovic has ominously warned his rivals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships that he is “feeling great” and is full of confidence as he begins his bid for a fifth title at the Aviation Club.

World No 1 Djokovic has enjoyed a lightning-fast start to the season, piecing together a 13-match winning run that has encompassed title wins at the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and the Australian Open – where a successful defence ensured a record-extending eighth trophy – as well as a return to the top of the rankings.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion makes his return from a three-week break as the man to beat in Dubai, a status only strengthened following the withdrawal of defending and eight-time champion Roger Federer last week.

“When you win a grand slam at the beginning of the season – and I've been lucky to win so many Australian Opens – that always starts off my year in a great way and gives me a lot of confidence,” Djokovic, 32, said during Sunday’s media day.

“I knew that every time I would win the Australian Open, I would have a great season after that. Hopefully that can be the case again.

“I'm aware of the [winning] streak. I'm aware of the fact that I'm feeling great on the court. Of course, when you win that many matches, it translates to a high level of confidence.

“But I'm aware that it could easily be disturbed and lost. I try to approach every tournament and every match as a fresh start: continuation of the great streak, yes, from a confidence perspective, but fresh start game-wise.”

Djokovic may be playing close to perfection at present, but the four-time Dubai champion insists there is still “room for improvement”.

“That's my biggest motivation,” said Djokovic, who returns to Dubai for the first time since his retirement with an eye injury during the 2016 quarter-final against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

“That's probably one of the biggest reasons why I keep on playing this sport and why I put in a lot of effort and dedication every single day.

“I feel that tennis is a great place for me to improve not just in tennis but also as a human being to build my character. Tennis, like no other place in life, triggers me, triggers my emotions. It's a great way for me to understand myself on a deeper level. I see tennis as a great school of life in a way.”

Djokovic will begin his campaign in the first evening match on Monday against Tunisian wildcard Malek Jaziri, whose reaction to being drawn against the top seed went viral on Saturday, having moments earlier expressed his wish to avoid such an encounter.

Djokovic should face few problems against Jaziri, particularly given the Tunisian’s lack of match practice as he recovers from injury, but the Serb will remain fully focused.

“We are good friends,” Djokovic said of Jaziri. “He's a very nice guy, very talented. Obviously these kinds of match-ups, he doesn't have much to lose. That's why I take it very seriously. I will try to prepare for it in the best possible way.”

Among the players leading the charge to end Djokovic’s dominant start to 2020 will be 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Like Djokovic, Bautista Agut went 6-0 at the ATP Cup, and the Spaniard will take confidence not only from his start to the season, but the fact that should he meet Djokovic this week – and it would only be possible in the final – he has beaten the Serb in two of their three most recent meetings, both times in similar conditions on outdoor hardcourts.

“I think it was a great month in Australia for me. I've been working well at home, I did all my stuff, all the physical work well, and I think I'm ready to play a good week in Dubai,” said world No 12 Bautista Agut, who plays Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

“I like the conditions here. I think it's great for my game, great for my tennis. It's one of my favourite tournaments of the year. I feel in a good shape and ready to play a great tournament.”

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

