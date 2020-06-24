Andy Murray takes aim at Novak Djokovic over Adria Tour saga: 'It's not been a great look for tennis'

(FILE) SERBIA TENNIS ADRIA TOUR Novak Djokovic in action against Viktor Troicki during their match for the Adria Tour tennis tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. EPA (EPA)

Former world No 1 Andy Murray has become the latest tennis player to criticise Novak Djokovic after a spate of positive coronavirus tests emerged from the Adria Tour.

Djokovic revealed in a statement on Tuesday that he and his wife Jelena both tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Belgrade from Zadar, Croatia where the second leg of the exhibition series was taking place.

Bulgarian world No 19 Grigor Dimitrov was the first Adria Tour participant to announce a positive coronavirus test, leading to the cancellation of the Zadar final.

Croatian player Borna Coric then revealed he had tested positive, followed by Serbia's Viktor Troicki, as the Adria Tour cancelled the remainder of the series.

The tournament saw packed stands, with players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.

Djokovic also organised nights out in Belgrade for the players and videos of him dancing with the other participants were posted on social media, including some of the 17-time Grand Slam champion with his shirt off.

Given what has unfolded over the past few days, Djokovic has come under fire from players past and present.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios described the decision to host the tour as "boneheaded", while American player Noah Rubin said it was "reckless and disappointing".

Now Murray has offered his thoughts on the saga, believing the Adria Tour has harmed tennis' image.

"First, I hope [they] are well and they recover, and that everyone who is affected is healthy and safe," the 33-year-old Scot said after making his return to the court with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Liam Broady at the behind-closed-doors Battle of the Brits tournament.

“In hindsight, it’s not something that should have gone ahead. It’s not surprising how many people have tested positive after seeing some of the images of the players’ party and the kids’ day. There was no social distancing in place."

Andy Murray played his first match after seven months against Liam Broady at the Battle of the Brits. Getty Images

Professional tennis has been in lockdown since mid-March, but the ATP Tour announced plans to resume the season in August, starting with the Washington Open.

The US Open, scheduled to take place August 31-September 13, is planning to go ahead under strict health and safety measures, although many players have expressed their doubts and Murray believes the debacle surrounding the Adria Tour is hardly going to help matters.

“Some people have said maybe this has put the US Open in doubt – which it may well do, but the measures and the protocols they have in place at the USTA [United States Tennis Association] are different to Serbia and Croatia," he said. "No fans for a start. Coronavirus doesn’t care about who we are or what we do. We need to respect it and respect the rules.

“I don’t think it has been a great look for tennis. The only positive is that, until it is safe to do so, we have no fans at the event to reduce the risk as much as possible.”

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

