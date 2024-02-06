Ons Jabeur appointed World Food Programme's goodwill ambassador

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has been appointed as a Global Goodwill Ambassador of the UN's World Food Programme, where she will focus on humanitarian and fundraising initiatives for Gaza.

The WFP said Jabuer will use her "influential voice" to raise awareness about global food insecurity and emphasise the "critical role of nutrition in unlocking the full potential of individuals, especially children".

The world number six, who is taking part in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open this week, said in a post on social media that she was "honoured" to accept the role.

"As an athlete, I understand the importance of nutrition, and I am eager to use my platform to contribute to WFP's vital work in ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry," she said.

Her initiatives will focus on the Gaza emergency and a fundraising campaign during the month of Ramadan.

WFP executive director Cindy McCain said Jabuer "embodies a spirit of resilience and determination that aligns perfectly with WFP’s mission and values”.

“She has a deep passion for creating positive change that will further our efforts to end global hunger and promote sustainable development – we are thrilled to have her join our team," Ms McCain added.

Jabeur has been one of the most prominent Arab voices in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and has previously donated Women’s Tennis Association prize money to help alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis in the territory.

In October, the Israeli Tennis Association filed an official complaint to the WTA after she published a story on her official Instagram account to express solidarity with those in Gaza.

“What Palestinians have been going through the past 75 years is indescribable. What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is,” Jabeur said.

“We all want to achieve peace. Peace is all we need and deserve. Stop the violence. Free Palestine,” she added.

In November, Jabeur broke into tears on court at the WTA Finals, describing her "heartbreak" at seeing innocent children dying every day.