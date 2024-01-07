Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open on Sunday due to injury just one tournament into his comeback.

The Spaniard will miss the Australian Open following a "micro tear on a muscle". He had been hoping to make a successful return following from a year-long injury absence.

Nadal, 37, had been sidelined since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, undergoing surgery before making his comeback at the Brisbane International.

He won his opening two matches, but needed a medical timeout during his quarter-final loss to Jordan Thompson after feeling pain in his upper left thigh.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of five-set matches. I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added: "I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in three months.

"Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon!"

Nadal had earlier said that if his injuries persisted, 2024 could well be his last season.

“The problem about saying that it’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100 per cent in the future. That’s why I say probably,” Nadal said before his doubles match at the Brisbane International.

“It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that this is going to be my last time playing here in Australia. But if I am here next year, don’t tell me, ‘You said (this is) going to be your last season’, because I didn’t say it,” he added.