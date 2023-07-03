Wimbledon preview talking points: Will anyone stop Djokovic and can Jabeur challenge?

The third Grand Slam of the tennis season gets underway on Monday as the world's best players descend on London for the Wimbledon Championships.

Before the first ball is served, here are some of the biggest talking points set to play out at the All England Club.

Can anyone challenge Djokovic's supremacy?

It's been a key talking point before every Wimbledon for almost a decade. Novak Djokovic, who clinched his first Wimbledon title in 2011, has made this tournament his own since 2014, winning six of the past eight editions including the last four in a row. The Serb is in typically ominous form heading into his latest title defence having won both majors so far this season at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and is the overwhelming favourite to equal Roger Federer's men's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

So, can anyone realistically challenge Djokovic this year? The usual suspects are being mentioned: world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has adapted well to grass by winning the Queen's title, Daniil Medvedev should have the game to succeed on the surface but has never advanced beyond the fourth round; likewise Stefanos Tsitsipas, although the Greek is in a bit of a slump. Among the other top seeds, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are not exactly grasscourt specialists, while Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner – both of whom have reached Wimbledon quarter-finals – are hardly viewed as title challengers.

Meanwhile, last year's finalist, Nick Kyrgios, withdrew on the eve of the tournament with a wrist injury.

In short, unless there is a freak turn of events – injury, disqualification, an opponent playing the match of his life while Djokovic plays one of his worst – then no, Grand Slam title No 24 is imminent.

Could Murray launch one last dream run?

It's been 10 years since Andy Murray made history as the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title in 77 years. Three years later, he won his second title but since then, Murray's career has been significantly disrupted by a career-threatening hip injury.

Encouraging progress has been made this year, with Murray back into the world top 40, and the Scot has shaped his season around being physically prepared for Wimbledon. After skipping the French Open, Murray won successive grasscourt titles on the Challenger circuit, although he was resoundingly beaten by Alex De Minaur in the first round at Queen's.

Still, optimism is high that the former world No 1 could make a deep run at the All England Club this year. He begins his tournament against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston, the world No 268, before a likely second-round showdown with fifth seed Tsitsipas – if the out-of-form Greek defeats former US Open champion Dominic Thiem. If Murray can get past Tsitsipas or Thiem, the draw should open up to the quarter-finals.

Fitness over best-of-five sets could be the biggest question mark as the tournament progresses, but this is Murray's best chance to rekindle the old magic for the first time since his 2016 triumph.

Can Jabeur go one step further?

Ons Jabeur has made no secret of her desire to win Wimbledon above all other tournaments. The Venus Rosewater Dish – awarded to the women's champion – was her screensaver during last year's tournament, while Netflix's Break Point series provided insight into conversations with husband and trainer Karim Kamoun into how much the Tunisian wants to etch her name into Wimbledon history. The series also showed Jabeur's utter devastation after she lost the final to Elena Rybakina having held a one-set lead.

Jabeur returns to the All England Club with her Wimbledon dream very much alive, although her build-up has been hardly ideal. Injuries have contributed to inconsistent performances this season, and while she found form on the clay, early defeats in Berlin and Eastbourne were hardly ideal preparations.

The Tunisian, seeded sixth, is a confidence and rhythm player so if she can find her groove in the early rounds, then she's more than capable of going all the way.

Ons Jabeur reached the Wimbledon final last year. PA

Does women's tennis have their own 'Big Three'?

The WTA Tour has generally been very open and competitive, with several players in contention to win the biggest tournaments over the past few years. However, a 'Big Three' has now emerged: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Rybakina have won the past five Grand Slams between them.

The world's top three players are once again the leading contenders for the women's singles title. Swiatek, who has never gone past the third round, said she is getting more comfortable on grass, while big-hitting Sabalenka – semi-finalist in 2021 – and defending champion Rybakina have games ready-made for the surface.

That said, unlike the men's tournament where Djokovic is firm favourite, the women's event has several other contenders with legitimate claims. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will fancy their chances, while two-time champion Petra Kvitova remains a threat after winning the Berlin title.