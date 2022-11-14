JESS lays down a marker ahead of Dubai Rugby Sevens - in pictures

Jumeirah English Speaking School set down a marker ahead of the Dubai Sevens as their Under 19 Boys side won the British School Al Khubairat Sevens at the weekend.

JESS, whose U12 age-group colleagues also won their event at the tournament at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, beat Dubai English Speaking College in the final on Saturday.

The event was the last competitive action before the sides head to the Sevens for the showpiece of the UAE rugby season, over the National Day weekend.

Dubai College also marked themselves out as the team to beat in the girls section at the Sevens, as they beat hosts BSAK in Friday’s U19 Girls final in the capital.