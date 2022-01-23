Dubai Hurricanes finally taste winning feeling in UAE Premiership - in picures

Dubai Hurricanes finally tasted the winning feeling in the UAE Premiership, after beating Jebel Ali Dragons at The Sevens on Saturday.

READ MORE Dubai Exiles stave off Tigers as UAE Premiership resumes - in pictures

They notched a win for the first time in five games in the league, and did it in style, crossing for seven tries in a 39-20 win over the Dragons.

Aaron Dubois touched down two tries, and Dom Williams, Elliot Speed, Aidy Gleeson and Seb Dando also went over.

At the top of the table, Dubai Exiles extended their lead at the top of the table, after a second colossal contest in the space of a week.

Having just edged out Dubai Tigers seven days earlier, the defending champions this time downed Abu Dhabi Harlequins 30-26 at The Sevens.

The victory extended Exiles’ lead at the top of the Premiership to eight games over the side from the capital.