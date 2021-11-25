Dubai Rugby Sevens 2021: tickets, dates and teams taking part

The Emirates Dubai Sevens will return to its traditional place on the sporting calendar when it is played over three days of the National Day weekend.

The event was cancelled for the first time in its history last year because of the pandemic.

Sevens rugby will in fact return to the city a week earlier. Dubai will play host to the first leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

That tournament for international teams will be played behind closed doors, though, and be broadcast only.

The gates will be open for spectators - and a host of invitational teams besides – the following weekend.

What are the Covid rules?

As per the latest guidance from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, there will not be a need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend the Sevens.

The organisers stipulate that face mask must be worn unless the person is seated at a table, eating or drinking, or exempt for medical reasons. Physical distancing will also be in place.

“Any spectators who refuse or fail to comply with such conditions may have their tickets cancelled, be refused entry or be removed from the event,” the organisers say.

What is new?

There will be 12 teams in the men’s World Series event, down from the usual 16. For the first time in Dubai, expatriates and travelling supporters from the UK will not be able to cheer on their own individual nations.

Four-time Dubai Sevens winners England, Scotland, and Wales – who won the World Cup Sevens in 2009 in Dubai – will not be present in those guises.

Instead, players from each will be playing as Great Britain. Robbie Fergusson is due to captain the men’s team, with Abbie Brown leading the women’s side.

The women’s World Series tournament will comprise eight teams.

Multiple invitational tournaments in rugby and netball will take place as per usual, while for the first time a seven-a-side cricket tournament will also be running on the neighbouring cricket ovals.

Who will be here?

Although various Covid travel restrictions around the world have precluded some regulars from making it, there will still be a number of familiar faces.

As per usual, many of the most recognisable will be seen in the International Vets 10s event.

Mike Phillips, the former Wales and British & Irish Lions scrum half, is set to turn out for HGB Legends.

Former England full back Delon Armitage is due to play for 100 World Legends, as is sevens great Ben Gollings.

Who will not be here?

Six-time Emirates International Trophy winners New Zealand will be absent. Both their men’s and women’s teams, who won the respective series titles in 2020 are unable to participate due to travel restrictions from their homeland.

Samoa, who won in Dubai in 2012 and were runners up in the 2009 World Cup Sevens in the city, have also been unable to travel.